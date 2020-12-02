JSU baseball: Amid pandemic, Gamecocks 'able to get a lot done' in fall practice

JACKSONVILLE — Jim Case can't say enough about how well Jacksonville State's fall baseball workouts went.
JSU managed to get in all 30 of its fall practices in the NCAA time limit of 45 days. In fact, the 30th practice came recently on the 45th day. The sun was shining, and the weather couldn't have been better for the Gamecocks.
Still, even in his enthusiasm, Case can't help but ask if his thoughts on fall practice aren't buoyed by the fact that he, his staff and his players were so eager to get back on the field. They had their 2020 season cut short in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this fall was their first chance to gather together on the home field and at least practice.
"The answer to that could be yes," Case said, "but we thought the fall went extremely well. We thought the work habits, the internal leadership was there. We felt like we accomplished everything that we went into the fall hoping to accomplish."
COVID-19 protocols didn't damage the workout plans as much as Case was concerned they might.
"We did have some positive cases when we first started up," Case said. "We were able to quarantine the other people. After several weeks, we were able to kind of get the majority of us there, from that point on, I don't think we had more than one that was out at any given time. We were very thankful for the fall and felt like we were able to get a lot done."
Case said leadership this fall came in the form of what he calls his three "super seniors." Catcher Alex Webb, relief pitcher Corley Woods and center fielder Tre Kirklin were seniors in 2020, and the NCAA Division I Council has given spring sports athletes their year of eligibility back, if they wish to accept.
Not everyone did. Case lost four players who were seniors in 2020 but declined to return: first baseman Andrew Naismith, outfielder Chase Robinson, pitcher Tyler Wilburn and outfielder Taylor Craven.
Webb, Woods and Kirklin led the way for a group of Gamecocks who have persuaded Case they have a chance to compete for another Ohio Valley Conference championship. In 2019, JSU won both the league regular-season and tournament crowns.
Other key returnees include players such as infielder Cole Frederick, shortstop Isaac Alexander, first baseman Alex Strachan and pitchers Christian Edwards, Dylan Hathcock and Isaiah Magwood.
"As a group, we wanted to get back together and play together," Case said. "It is a team game, and we wanted to build some togetherness. I felt like we did."
Case added that his players did their off-season work as well.
"Our kids improved away from here better than they ever had, so when they came here, they were better than they were before," Case said. "We ran better than we've ever run. We threw the ball harder than we've ever thrown it. I think that's one way you can judge improvement. It's not the only way, but it's a way you can judge if things are working."
It all added up to a fall that gives Case reason to hope. He went from wondering whether the pandemic would foil practice to thinking that things are looking up for his team.
"Looking back on the fall, I don't think it could've gone much better," he said.