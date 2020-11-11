You have permission to edit this article.
JSU baseball: All six signees are from in-state schools

Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville State signed six baseball players Wednesday during the fall signing period, and all six are from Alabama high schools.

In addition, five of the six are listed as pitchers.

All six returned their NCAA paperwork to the school Wednesday.

The six signees:

—A.J. Causey, Sparkman High School, right-handed pitcher, infielder

—Austin Cornelius, Hoover High School, right-handed pitcher

—Tanner Jones, Thorsby High School, right-handed pitcher, infielder

—Brennen Norton, Cullman High School, infielder

—Garrett Telaga, Sparkman High School, right-handed pitcher

—Cole Turner, Lawrence County High School, right-handed pitcher

