JSU baseball: Alexander manages pair of hits in Gamecocks' road loss at Alabama

Isaac Alexander had two of Jacksonville State's five hits as the Gamecocks lost 7-2 at No. 23 Alabama in a midweek game Wednesday.
Alexander went 2-for-3 with a double and a run. His season batting average is up to a team-high .333.
The Gamecocks (5-7) have lost three straight.
Four to know
—Alex Webb caught and went 1-for-3 with his first home run of the season.
—Derrick Jackson had only a pair of hits in 20 at-bats coming into Wednesday night but managed to go 1-for-2 with a double.
—Pinch-hitter extraordinaire Zeth Malcom managed another pinch-single Wednesday. He has two hits this season in three at-bats.
—Isaiah Magwood started and pitched three innings, allowing two runs (one earned). Reid Fagerstom worked one-third of an inning and gave up four runs in the fourth. Camden Lovrich pitched 1⅔ innings and gave up a run. Kyle Luigs, Corley Woods and Colton Lewis each pitched a scoreless inning.