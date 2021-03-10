You are the owner of this article.
JSU baseball: Alexander manages pair of hits in Gamecocks' road loss at Alabama

Isaac Alexander

JSU's Isaac Alexander is hitting .333. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Isaac Alexander had two of Jacksonville State's five hits as the Gamecocks lost 7-2 at No. 23 Alabama in a midweek game Wednesday.

Alexander went 2-for-3 with a double and a run. His season batting average is up to a team-high .333.

The Gamecocks (5-7) have lost three straight.

Four to know

—Alex Webb caught and went 1-for-3 with his first home run of the season.

—Derrick Jackson had only a pair of hits in 20 at-bats coming into Wednesday night but managed to go 1-for-2 with a double.

—Pinch-hitter extraordinaire Zeth Malcom managed another pinch-single Wednesday. He has two hits this season in three at-bats.

—Isaiah Magwood started and pitched three innings, allowing two runs (one earned). Reid Fagerstom worked one-third of an inning and gave up four runs in the fourth. Camden Lovrich pitched 1⅔ innings and gave up a run. Kyle Luigs, Corley Woods and Colton Lewis each pitched a scoreless inning.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

