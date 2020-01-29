JSU baseball: Alexander aims for another ring for the Gamecocks (video)

JACKSONVILLE — Isaac Alexander jokes that as a baseball player, he's just a big kid.
If he's a big kid, he's one who has played plenty of college baseball. A junior who plays shortstop, he has started 117 of JSU's 119 games the past two years, and he's expected to have a big role this year as well.
Last year, he was fourth on the team with a .286 batting average and his 14 doubles were tied for third. He tied for first with four triples. His biggest play of 2019 game on defense when he track down a grounder up the middle to clinch an NCAA tournament win over Illinois — the first Division I NCAA baseball tourney win in JSU history.
As for this season, he's hoping to get better and produce even more at the plate.
"Improve on some of the pitches I saw last year, and hopefully have a better year than I had last year," Alexander said.
His biggest goals concern how the team does.
"I want to win another ring, for sure," he said. "Keep the same intensity as last year, same energy. Hopefully, everybody does their part, and we'll be good."