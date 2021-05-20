JSU baseball: After Thursday loss, Gamecocks need Friday sweep to stay alive in race for OVC bid

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State could miss the Ohio Valley Conference baseball tournament a year earlier than they were planning to.
With only two games left in the regular season, the Gamecocks are in danger of missing the OVC tournament for the first time. They played their first OVC baseball season in 2004 and have made the tournament every year since, winning four championships and finishing runner-up five times.
JSU will join the ASUN Conference this summer, and JSU leaving the OVC with a perfect record hinges on a home doubleheader with Eastern Illinois on Friday. With Thursday night's 7-4 loss to the Panthers, JSU (24-27, 14-14 OVC) is tied for fifth place with EIU (25-21, 14-14). Only the top four advance to the tournament this year, and this is the last weekend of the season.
JSU needs to sweep Friday's doubleheader, which begins at 1 p.m., and hope that Murray State will sweep two from fourth-place Austin Peay (21-30, 15-13), which beat Murray 7-3 on Thursday.
"The only thing that I know that we can do is to come out and play as hard as we can possibly play, but at this point, where we've put ourselves, that might not be enough," JSU coach Jim Case said. "From a pride standpoint and playing the game the way it's supposed to be and what this program stands for, I fully expect us to come out and play as hard as we can tomorrow."
The league let six teams into the baseball tournament until increasing it to eight in 2017. The OVC trimmed to four this year because of the financial hit its athletics program took from COVID-19. Teams have to pay their own way to the tournament, which will be in Jackson, Tenn.
In Thursday's game, JSU struggled by allowing eight walks and three errors. All but one of the walks and all but one of the errors came in the first four innings.
EIU held a 3-0 lead until JSU scored four times in the bottom of the third inning. Alex Webb's two-run triple was the big blow.
But in the top of the fourth, five walks and a pair of singles off JSU pitchers Isaiah Magwood and Trey Fortner helped the Panthers put up four runs and take the lead for good.
"We certainly didn't play good enough to win. If you walk eight guys in a Division I baseball game and make three errors, that's not good enough to win," Case said.
In the bottom of the fourth, JSU got its first two runners on base, but after that, the offense went dead. Of their remaining 20 at-bats, the Gamecocks produced two Cole Frederick singles, a Carson Crowe walk, and 17 outs.
Relief ace Cameron Doherty was especially good, closing the game with four shutout innings for his fifth save.
"He sped you up and slowed you down. He was a pitcher," Case said. "His fastball wasn't anything to be nervous about but it was firm. He could throw the changeup whenever he wanted to. I felt like the whole time he was speeding us up and slowing us down and just attacking the strike zone like crazy."
What to know
—Former starter Dylan Hathcock worked five innings out of the bullpen and allowed only one hit and no runs. In 10 starts this year, he has a 5.88 ERA. In seven relief appearances, he has thrown 16 innings and allowed only two runs. He has struck out 16.
—Magwood started and went 3⅓ innings, giving up three hits and five walks. Fortner pitched to four batters, walking two and allowing two hits.
—Frederick was 3-for-4, and Tanner Anderson was 2-for-4 out of the No. 9 spot in the batting order. Alex Carignan had an RBI double, and Nash Adams drove in a run with a single. Webb's triple was his third of the season, which leads the team.
Who said
—Case on Hathcock's performance: "He was fantastic. I thought he did everything he could do. We had given up seven runs in four innings. The only possible way we had to have a chance is to throw up zeros. We can't even let them score one. He did that. But, it was too late. The bases on balls just kill us."
—Case on who will pitch today's doubleheader: "(Kyle) Luigs will start the first game. From there, it would be like being in an elimination game of a tournament. From there, everyone's available, and we'll see what happens."
Next up
—JSU's 1 p.m. doubleheader Friday will be preceded by Senior Day activities. The Gamecocks will honor Tre Kirklin, Kyle Luigs, Alex Webb and Corley Woods from the 2021 senior class. Also, JSU will recognize the members of the 2020 senior class who didn't get to have a Senior Day last year: Andrew Naismith, Chase Robinson, Tyler Wilburn and Taylor Craven.