JSU baseball: After loss at Mississippi State, Gamecocks prepare for final OVC series

JSU head coach Jim Case speaks with the umpires at the plate meeting during the JSU vs Troy NCAA baseball game. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

By Mark Edwards

Cole Frederick singled home Trevor Andrews for Jacksonville State's only run in a 6-1 loss Tuesday at Mississippi State.

The game was shortened to five innings because of persistent rain.

Mississippi State (37-13) got two runs each in the first, second and third innings to build a 6-0 lead.

JSU now looks ahead to its final Ohio Valley Conference series of the regular season, as the Gamecocks (24-26, 14-13 OVC) hosts Eastern Illinois (24-21, 13-14) for a three-game set. They'll play a single game Thursday at 6 p.m., followed by a doubleheader Friday at 1 p.m.

JSU is tied for fourth with Austin Peay (20-30, 14-13), which will play three games at Murray State (29-21, 17-10), the league leader.

Only the top four teams advance to the OVC tournament, which will be May 27-29 in Jackson, Tenn. Austin Peay holds the tiebreaker over the Gamecocks after winning two of three in a series between the two teams last weekend.

Four to know

—The Gamecocks had the bases loaded in each of the first two innings despite not having a single hit. They did it with four walks, a hit-by-pitch and an error but couldn't manage a run.

—Frederick finished 1-for-3 with a single and an RBI. Andrews was 1-for-2 with a double and a run.

—Zeth Malcom was 0-for-1 with two walks. Carson Crowe and Isaac Alexander each walked, and Alex Webb and Alex Carignan each were hit by a pitch.

—Camden Lovrich (1-1) started and worked one inning for JSU, allowing two runs. Jake Peppers pitched 1⅔ innings and allowed four runs. Jackson Tavel pitched 1⅓ innings and didn't give up a base runner. He struck out two.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

