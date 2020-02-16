JSU baseball: After dropping two straight, Gamecocks answer with a win in Game 3 over Missouri

JACKSONVILLE — If you're going to win only one in a three-game series, why not make it Sunday?
Jacksonville State lost the first two games of its season-opening series with Missouri, including a heartbreaker in 12 innings Saturday, but the Gamecocks roared back Sunday afternoon to win 9-8.
All three games at Rudy Abbott Field drew more than 1,000 fans. The Sunday attendance was 1,051.
"We were lucky to have a good opponent to open the season, which is a good test to start," first baseman Alex Strachan said. "I think everybody thought we were ready coming in. We're disappointed to drop Friday and especially (Saturday) night. Coming back today, we knew we didn't want to get swept here. So, we jumped on them early, and it turned out to be a pretty good day for us."
This one turned out to be more of a fight than it initially appeared to be. After one inning, JSU led 5-1. By the middle of the fourth, the Gamecocks trailed 6-5. They rallied and held off a Missouri comeback.
With JSU up 9-6, the Tigers scored a run in the top of the eight. Then in the ninth, they scored once and had runners on first and third and two outs. Sophomore Trey Fortner entered in relief and struck out Seth Halvorsen on three pitches to close out the win.
"It looked like momentum had left our dugout," JSU coach Jim Case said. "But, I was real proud of our guys because when we fell behind, we answered and came back."
Case figured he would have to dig deep into his bullpen Sunday because he had hoped not to use anybody more than once in the series. He had to dig deep sooner than he wanted, but the bullpen rescued the Gamecocks.
Sophomore pitcher Michael Gilliland, making his second career start, faltered and allowed five runs in 1⅔ innings. That allowed relievers Colin Casey (3⅓ innings, no earned runs) and freshman Austin Downey (three innings, one earned run) a chance to earn more chances.
"That's kind of what this time of year is all about," Case said. "Sometimes those opportunities don't come the way you want them to, but when they do come, you want to be ready for them. I thought both of those guys earned opportunities to be back out there.
"Obviously, by them not pitching already this weekend, it kind of shows where on the totem pole they are right now. I thought both of them moved up for us."
Three to know
—After going 1-for-10 in the first two games, Trey Kirklin was 3-for-5 with a double and a home run, which was his first of the season. He struck out once, which gives him two for the season. That's a lower rate than a year ago, as he works toward his preseason goal of cutting down on strikeouts.
—Strachan was 3-for-4 with a double and his first three RBIs of the season. Left fielder Taylor Craven made his first strart and went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk. Second baseman Javier Ramirez, a transfer from Taft College in California, was 2-for-4 and once again played spotless defense.
—After getting 13 hits combined in the first two games, JSU had 12 on Sunday. Isaac Alexander went 0-for-5 but rocketed a shot that went right to the Missouri shortstop. Backup catcher Alex Carignan was 0-for-4 but hit a ball down the left field line that went barely foul. He got a chance to play so that Alex Webb wouldn't have to catch three straight days. Webb was the designated hitter Sunday, going 0-for-2 with two walks.
Who said
—Case on the ball Carignan hit barely foul: "I think (the umpire) got it right, but it must've been less than a foot foul. Carignan hit three balls 100 miles an hour. Nothing to show for it. Talking about taking advantage of an opportunity to earn more opportunities, I thought he was a guy who did a nice job."
—Case on Kirklin's desire to cut down his strikeouts: "If you just take 20 of those strikeouts away and then you hit .300 like you always do, it's going to end up being a huge deal for you. It's not that we want him peppering the ball. He's got some juice in his bat. I don't want him just trying to nick the ball in play, but at the same time, when he gets two strikes I'd like for him to try put it in play, because when he gets on base, he's a factor there as well."
—Strachan on the lineup producing from top to bottom, as it did Sunday: "It just felt like 1 through 9, our lineup is a problem, and that's what we want it to be. You don't ever feel relaxed pitching against our lineup. That's a reflection on the coaches. That's reflection on the work we put in and the players we have."