JACKSONVILLE — When a team’s first at-bat of the game is a home run, you know it’s in for a good night.
Jacksonville State’s Nash Adams hammered Belmont’s first pitch of the game over the left field fence Friday night, beginning in earnest a Gamecock 9-0 offensive and defensive rout over the Bruins in Game 1 of the weekend series.
“I think leading off the game, it just kind of set the tone for the rest of the night,” Adams said of his homer. “Our plan going into it was to attack him early and often, and we did.”
JSU scored two runs per inning in the first three while keeping the Bruins off the board, getting out to a 6-0 start.
When the Bruins finally kept the Gamecocks off the board in the fourth, Garrett Farmer allowed JSU’s offense some slack by shutting down Belmont’s. The JSU starter put in seven innings of work, allowing just two hits and striking out five while keeping the Bruins scoreless in his time on the mound.
Tyler Wilburn kept the shutout going in his two innings to finish it out.
After starting 0-for-3, senior Nic Gaddis woke up to blast another homer to left in the sixth, giving the Gamecocks an 8-0 advantage after six. JSU added one more run in the eighth to set the final score.
What to know
—JSU chased Belmont starter Casey Queener from the mound after three innings of work. The Gamecocks were 8-for-15 at the plate and scored six runs against Queener. Jacksonville State got 13 hits overall to just two for the Bruins.
—Adams, Gaddis, and Alex Webb all finished with two RBIs to lead the Gamecocks. Webb finished 3-for-3, while Carson Crowe was 2-for-3 and added an RBI of his own.
—Since losing to Alabama State 9-5 on March 27, the Gamecocks have ripped off seven wins in their last eight games.
Who said
—JSU coach Jim Case on Adams’ leadoff homer: “It sure seemed to set the tone for the rest of the night. That home run getting it started is such a good start, it’s kind of a gut punch to the other team.”
—Case on Farmer’s pitching performance: “He was great. That’s what he does. He usually doesn’t strike out a ton of guys, but he’s not going to walk anybody. So, when the game is over, you have a better than average chance of winning, especially when we’re playing here at home.”
Next up
—The Gamecocks (18-15, 9-4 OVC) will have a chance to take the series Saturday, as Jacksonville State and Belmont will square off in a Saturday doubleheader. Fist pitch is set for 2 p.m.