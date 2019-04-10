Jacksonville State athletics director Greg Seitz presented volleyball’s Mackenzie Rombach and basketball’s Jason Burnell with 2018-19 Eagle Owl Awards on Wednesday night.
The Eagle Owl Award, which was established in 1994, is given each year to a male and a female senior athlete who possess several outstanding qualities. To be nominated, the student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve during his or her senior season and carry a 2.5 cumulative GPA or higher. The student-athlete must excel in his or her sport, be a positive role model for others and exemplify the well-rounded student-athlete.
Rombach currently holds a 4.0 grade point average as a biology major.
On the court, She finished her JSU career with 1,005 kills, 473 blocks, 180 digs and 40 service aces. As a sophomore, Rombach set a new school record with 175 blocks in a single season.
Burnell spent just two seasons at JSU after transferring from St. Petersburg College, but that certainly didn’t stop him from leaving his mark on the program.
In 67 games and 50 starts, Burnell tallied 943 points, 518 rebounds and 162 assists. During his senior season, he pulled down 308 boards to become the Gamecocks’ single-season rebounding leader.
In the classroom, Burnell maintained a 2.98 institution GPA and 2.94 overall GPA. He is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2019 with a degree in integrated studies.