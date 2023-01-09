JSU athletics: Gamecocks' athletes post combined 3.274 GPA

Jacksonville State's athletes posted a combined 3.274 grade point average this past fall semester, according to a news release from the school.
The Gamecocks' women's golf team compiled the top overall team grade point average with a 3.907, followed by softball (3.769) and rifle (3.759). Nine Gamecock programs recording a 3.59 or better, and 14 of its 17 teams over a 3.30. Also, 88 JSU athletes posted a perfect 4.0 individual grade point average.
"I'm very proud of the efforts our student-athletes put forth in achieving the high standards that come with being a Gamecock student-athlete, which strives for excellence in both the classroom and on the fields and courts of competition," JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said. "Our athletic academic staff, tutors, coaches and assistant coaches also deserve credit as a key support system for all of our student-athletes."
This marks the 23rd straight term in which the department recorded a cumulative 3.0 or better. For the 2021-22 school year, JSU's athletes compiled a combined 3.274 grade point average.
Men's cross country, 3.718
Women's cross country, 3.617
Indoor/outdoor track and field, 3.594
Women's basketball, 2.994