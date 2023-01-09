 Skip to main content
JSU athletics: Gamecocks' athletes post combined 3.274 GPA

Jacksonville State's athletes posted a combined 3.274 grade point average this past fall semester, according to a news release from the school.

The Gamecocks' women's golf team compiled the top overall team grade point average with a 3.907, followed by softball (3.769) and rifle (3.759). Nine Gamecock programs recording a 3.59 or better, and 14 of its 17 teams over a 3.30. Also, 88 JSU athletes posted a perfect 4.0 individual grade point average.