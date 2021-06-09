JSU athletics: Gamecocks' athletes post combined 3.256 GPA

Jacksonville State University's athletes posted a combined 3.256 grade point average for the 2020-21 academic year, according to a news release from the school.
According to the release, JSU had 10 teams register a 3.4 GPA or better, and 14 of its 17 varsity sports above 3.0.
"This was another great year for our student-athletes in the classroom," JSU athletics director Greg Seitz said. "Our student-athletes put in a lot of hours to meet the high standards that come with wearing the Gamecock logo on their uniforms and I want to congratulate them for their hard work in the classroom. It is also a testament to the hard work of our coaching staffs and the academic staff we have to help our student-athletes achieve their best."
JSU's volleyball program led the way with the beach team boasting a 3.785, while the indoor squad compiled a 3.734 overall mark. Women's golf recorded the third-best team GPA with a 3.646, followed by four teams with 3.5 figures including women's cross country (3.584), soccer (3.575), rifle (3.561) and softball (3.521).
2020-21 Jacksonville State team GPAs
Beach Volleyball, 3.785
Volleyball, 3.734
Women's Golf, 3.646
Women's Cross Country, 3.584
Soccer, 3.575
Rifle, 3.561
Softball, 3.521
Women's Basketball, 3.472
Track & Field (Indoor/Outdoor), 3.456
Women's Tennis, 3.416
Men's Golf, 3.320
Men's Tennis, 3.200
Baseball, 3.195
Men's Basketball, 2.943
Football, 2.860
Men's Cross Country, 2.647
Overall, 3.256