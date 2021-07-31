JSU athletics: Gamecocks announce four new Hall of Fame honorees

Jacksonville State University announced its 2020-21 class for its Athletics Hall of Fame today, and the group of four includes a trio of standouts from three different sports and the guy who has called the action for all of them.
There's also former Major League Baseball player Todd Cunningham, football All-America punter Richie Rhodes, former Masters golf champion Danny Willett and popular longtime broadcaster Mike Parris.
Parris recently retired from JSU as a full-time employee, although he will continue to serve as the voice of Gamecocks' athletics, as he has since 1983.
The four honorees will be inducted at the Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet on Oct. 29. They also will be honored during the Oct. 30 football game vs. Central Arkansas.
Parris has handled all the play-by-play duties of the Jacksonville State radio broadcasts, as well as host "Inside Gamecocks Athletics," a weekly television program that spotlighted Jacksonville State Athletics for decades.
Parris has served as the assistant athletics director for broadcasting at Jacksonville State University. In 2012, he earned the OVC Media Award, which is an a award to recognize the media members who provide publicity for the conference, its member institutions and intercollegiate athletics, perform their jobs in a fair, consistent and accurate manner, provide all-around coverage for a variety of sports and demonstrate the ability to go above and beyond their normal beat or job description.
Cunningham became the highest JSU player drafted since 1989 when he was selected by the Atlanta Braves with the third pick of the second round of the 2010 Major League Baseball first-year player draft.
A switch-hitting outfielder from Jacksonville, he spent three seasons with JSU before his professional career. He was a first-team All-OVC selection his final year in 2010 finishing the season batting .359 with 17 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 43 RBI after leading the Gamecocks to the 2010 OVC tournament championship and a berth in the NCAA regionals. Cunningham was an All-OVC second-team honoree as a freshman in 2008, when he also earned Freshman of the Year recognition, before being named to the league's all-tournament team in 2009.
He made his MLB debut for the Braves in Atlanta on July 30, 2013, with a single in his first career at-bat against the Colorado Rockies.
Rhodes was a punter for the Gamecocks from 2001-04. He was JSU's first three-time All-American, being honored in 2001, 2002 and 2003. Rhodes played in 43 games in his JSU career, punting a total of 218 times for a total of 9,208 yards. His average of 42.24 yards a punt is still the most by a Gamecock with more than 20 total attempts in a career.
He became just the second person in school history to boot a punt over 70 yards, when he launched one 70 yards against Southwest Texas in October of his freshman season in 2001. One month later against Troy State, he booted a 74-yard punt that stood as the school record until 2006.
Willett was one of the top players in JSU's rich golf history and made a name for himself and for JSU on a worldwide stage when he won the 2016 Masters. That historic win saw him fire a final-round 67 to rally from five shots down and take home the Green Jacket, the first player from an Alabama University to win the prestigious tournament.
As a Gamecock, Willett was the 2006 OVC Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-OVC performer in both his freshman and sophomore seasons before turning pro after two years. During his career with the Gamecocks, he won three times and his scoring average was a school-record 71.96. He won medalist honors at the 2007 OVC Golf Championships, his final collegiate tournament, and when he turned pro he was the No. 1 ranked amateur in the world after a summer that saw him compete in the Walker Cup.