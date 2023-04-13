 Skip to main content
JSU athletics: Football's Tullis, golf's Vermette win big honors

Jacksonville State's Stevonte Tullis, left, and Claire Vermette.

Golf standout Claire Vermette and football linebacker Stevonte Tullis received Jacksonville State University's 2022-23 Eagle Owl Awards on Wednesday night.

Their honors highlighted the inaugural Gamecock Choice Awards at Pete Mathews Coliseum.