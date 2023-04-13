JSU athletics: Football's Tullis, golf's Vermette win big honors

Golf standout Claire Vermette and football linebacker Stevonte Tullis received Jacksonville State University's 2022-23 Eagle Owl Awards on Wednesday night.
Their honors highlighted the inaugural Gamecock Choice Awards at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
According to a news release from the school, the Eagle Owl Award, which was established in 1994, is given each year to a male and a female senior athlete, who possess several outstanding qualities. To be nominated, the student athlete must be a starter or important reserve during his/her senior season and carry a 2.5 cumulative grade point average or higher. The student-athlete must excel in his or her sport, be a positive role model for others and exemplify the well-rounded student-athlete.
Vermette, a St. Petersburg, Fla., native, has already earned her undergraduate degree in sport management with a perfect 4.0 GPA and holds a 4.0 in her pursuit of a master's in sport management at Jax State. She was an ASUN all-academic team selection in 2022 and was nominated again this year after earning multiple mentions to the OVC Commissioner's Honor Roll and three-time recipient of the OVC Academic Medal of Honor.
On the course, Vermette is a three-time first-team all-conference selection and is the Gamecocks' record-holder for the lowest 54-hole score in school history after firing a 207 at The Atlantic earlier this spring. She also holds the fifth-lowest 54-hole score with a 210 at the Golfweek Fall Challenge in 2022. She also has the fourth-lowest 18-hole score by a Gamecock with a 67 earlier this year and has also shot a 68 twice in her career.
In the Gamecocks' career lists, she is among the school's leaders in every category. Vermette holds the school record for career birdies with 309, par or better rounds with 37, rounds played with 139 and counting scores with 127. Her career scoring average of 74.47 is the third-best of any player in school history, while her 78.8 finish percentage ranks fourth all-time.
Her 4.8018 par-5 scoring this year ranks first all-time in school history. Although she holds multiple spots in several categories, her best seasons rank second in scoring average (73.10), par or better rounds (13 in 2023) and counting scores (33 in 2022), while she is third in wins (one in 2021), and fourth in birdies (82 in 2022).
She is the second women's golfer to win the Eagle Owl Award, joining 2015-16 winner Melania Bajo Geijo.
Tullis holds two degrees from Jax State after earning his undergraduate diploma in exercise science and wellness with a 3.72 GPA and then his master's of business administration with a 3.10 GPA. He was named to the National Football Foundation's Hampshire Honor Society after his senior season and was a member of the Commissioner's Honor Roll during his time in the Ohio Valley Conference.
On the field, he suited up in Red and White 57 times, more games than any player in school history. He came to Jax State as a running back before playing safety and ending his career as the team's leader at linebacker. He was a two-time All-ASUN performer at linebacker, earning honors in 2021 and 2022.
Tullis led the Gamecocks to four conference championships, winning OVC titles in 2017, 2018 and spring of 2020 and then the ASUN title in 2022. He recovered six fumbles in his Jax State career, fourth-most in school history and the most by a Gamecock since 2009. He compiled 201 career tackles, and his 128 career assisted tackles rank him fourth in school history. He had 13 career tackles for a loss and 11 passes defended.
As a senior in 2022, Tullis led the nation in fumbles recovered with three, tops on a Gamecock defense that led the FCS with 15 fumble recoveries. He was second on the team in tackles with 71, while also recording an interception, three pass breakups, four passes defended and three quarterback hurries. He had a career-high 14 tackles in a win over Davidson and was named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in that game. He was also named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week after the win over Austin Peay, where he had nine tackles, his first career interception, a pass break-up and a quarterback hurry.
He is the 13th football player to win the Eagle Owl Award and the first since Josh Brady in 2019.
All awards presented at Wednesday's Gamecock Choice Awards:
—Game of the Year: Football's 35-28 OT Win over Kennesaw State
—Professor of the Year: Dr. Donnie Andrews (kinesiology)
—Male Rookie of the Year: Javon Hernandez (baseball)
—Female Rookie of the Year: Jaliyah Holmes (softball)
—Play of the Year: Volleyball's 60-second Rally vs. Samford
—Male Strength & Conditioning Student-Athlete of the Year: Stevonte Tullis (football)
—Female Strength & Conditioning Student-Athlete of the Year: Claire Vermette (golf)
—Male Support Person of the Year: Garrett Skelton (Softball)
—Female Support Person of the Year: Malon Lee (track and field)
—Spirit Award: Kaci Boyd (cheer)
—Performance of the Year: Jaliyah Holmes Perfect Game (softball)
—Make A Difference Award: Hannah Buffington (softball)
Team MVP awards:
—Baseball: T.J. Reeves
—Beach volleyball: Brooklyn Schiffli
—Men's cross country: Jack Lowe
—Women's cross country: Elsa Chan
—Football: Zion Webb
—Men's basketball: Demaree King
—Men's golf: Erik Jansson
—Men's tennis: Vanja Dobrnjac
—Rifle: Douglas McWhorter
—Softball: Jaliyah Holmes
—Women's golf: Claire Vermette
—Women's soccer: Aayanna Minott
—Women's tennis: Serafima Shastova
—Male Eagle Owl Award: Stevonte Tullis (football)
—Female Eagle Owl Award: Claire Vermette (golf)