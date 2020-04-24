JSU athletics: Cross country, track coach Ray announces retirement

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State announced Friday that head track and cross country coach Steve Ray is retiring.
Ray spent 15 years at JSU. His final day will be May 31. His plan is to move to his home state of Arkansas, where he and his wife have a home on the Little Red River.
Ray came to Jacksonville State in 2005 after a 13-year stint at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisc. He earned his bachelor's in education from Henderson State, followed by a master's degree in education from Florida State. He began his coaching career in 1980.
"We appreciate all the work Coach Ray has put into our track and cross country programs at JSU over the years," JSU athletics director Greg Seitz was quoted as saying in a news release. "His teams positively represented Gamecock athletics both in competition as well as in the classrooms. We wish him the best going forward with his retirement."
Ray coached men's and women's cross country and indoor and outdoor women's track and field at JSU.
"Three years ago, I made a promise concerning my retirement and I am confident that I made, or am making, the correct decision," Ray said in a news release. "Like most, I am saddened by the current situation that we are all enduring, but I for one have faith that we will come out of this and get back on the starting line — the race is not over by a long shot!"
JSU finished second in the Ohio Valley Conference outdoor championships in 2006. The Gamecocks were third in the OVC indoor meet in 2008 and 2012.
The cross country team was second in 2007.
"I want to thank all of my former assistant coaches as they each played a huge role in the lives of the student-athletes and the direction that these programs traveled," Ray said. "To be certain, I could not have done much on my own. But mostly, I want to thank each and every young man and woman that took a chance on JSU and Steve Ray. I hope I made some positive impact in their lives. Forty years, I enjoyed the race."
In 2006, Ray was inducted into his alma mater Henderson State's athletics hall of fame.