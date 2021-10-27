JSU athletes enjoy a frozen treat from 'A Little Something Extra Ice Cream'

JACKSONVILLE — As Jacksonville State's softball team finished its intrasquad "World Series" on Wednesday afternoon, head coach Jana McGinnis had a treat waiting for her players.
Everyone was going to have ice cream, but while McGinnis was speaking with her team on the pitcher's circle, the bells from the ice cream truck nearly spoiled the surprise.
JSU sophomore Lindsey Richardson was about to ask if somebody could go stop the truck to make sure it didn't get away. Just as she was trying to get McGinnis' attention, the coach said ice cream was waiting for everyone, courtesy of the JSU athletics department. That drew a cheer worthy of a game-winning hit.
How good was the ice cream?
JSU senior Sidney Wagnon joked that she liked her Snickers ice cream bar more than anything "other than my parents."
Quizzed about it, Wagnon said, "My parents are here," holding her right hand about level with her hear, "and Snickers ice cream is here," holding her left hand just barely below the right.
The truck providing the treat was "A Little Something Extra Ice Cream," in which folks with Down Syndrome serve the treats and are called "ice cream experts."
McGinnis was a Jacksonville State basketball teammate of Christy Colvin West (1988-92), who works with the company. That connection led to the Little Something's tour of JSU athletics Wednesday evening. The ice cream truck also stopped at JSU soccer practice, football practice and women's basketball practice.
They'll also work the Auburn/Ole Miss football game Saturday and the Alabama/Auburn game Nov. 27.