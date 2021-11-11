JSU agreement to join Conference USA includes $1.5 million initiation fee

Jacksonville State University will owe Conference USA a $1.5 million "initiation fee," according to the league's new member agreement.
JSU provided the four-page deal to The Anniston Star upon request. It is signed by C-USA commissioner Judy MacLeod and JSU President Don C. Killingsworth.
The agreement spells out that the fee is due in six equal payments of $250,000. The first payment is due June 30, 2022, and each additional payment is due June 30 of each year through 2028.
According to the accord, after the first payment, JSU may fund the succeeding payments by allowing Conference USA to withhold that amount from its league distributions to the school.
Jacksonville State will join Conference USA officially July 1, 2023.
What happens if JSU changes its mind? If the school backs out, it is obligated to pay the league $2 million, according to the deal, "to compensate Conference USA for the opportunity cost associated with New Member failing to join and Conference USA being forced to locate a New Member," and the money is due on the effective date of the school leaving. The amount would be mitigated by whatever the school pays as part of its initiation fee.
The school won't have to pay if one of six events happen, according to the agreement:
—Conference USA loses its status as an FBS conference.
—The NCAA revokes Conference's USA's automatic bid to the NCAA basketball tournament.
—Conference USA's membership falls below the minimum number of schools required for Division I athletics and FBS competition.
—The NCAA declines to allow JSU to become an FBS member.
—Conference USA declares bankruptcy or becomes insolvent.
—Conference USA does not have at least eight joining members and non-departing members as of May 1, 2022.
As for the last one, that shouldn't be a problem. With Middle Tennessee State announcing it will stay in C-USA and Western Kentucky remaining, Conference USA will have five non-departing schools and four incoming, including JSU, New Mexico State, Sam Houston State and Liberty.