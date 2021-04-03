JSU 44, EIU 23: Webb, Gamecocks rebound

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Zion Webb found friendly hands from Ahmad Edwards, and the pair helped lift 12th-ranked Jacksonville State back up on the worst day for the Gamecocks’ defense since fall.
Webb and Edwards hooked up for two touchdown passes, and JSU outlasted Eastern Illinois 44-23 on the road.
The victory lifts JSU to 8-2, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference and sets up next week’s potential showdown at Murray State for the league title.
Murray State, unbeaten in conference play coming into Saturday’s action, lost to Austin Peay 34-31, leaving the Racers and Gamecocks atop the conference, each with one conference loss.
Austin Peay ended JSU’s seven-game winning streak March 28, beating the Gamecocks 13-10 in a game that saw JSU commit six turnovers and amass 110 penalty yards, including several key penalties on both of the Governors’ scoring drives.
The Gamecocks had their moments with turnovers and penalties Saturday, but not more than they could overcome. Webb hit on 16 of 24 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.
Six days after he fumbled twice and threw four interceptions, he walked out of O’Brien Stadium with a 181.3 quarterback rating.
Both of his touchdown passes went to Edwards, covering 26 and 12 yards. They also hooked up for a 44-yard bomb to set up Uriah West’s 3-yard touchdown run to answer an EIU score and put JSU up 14-7 at 7:47 of the second quarter.
Here are three things we learned:
1. Webb’s work
That’s not to say the day was a full Webb gem. His lone turnover, a strip-sack fumble in the second quarter, came with JSU at EIU’s 27-yard line. With a stiff wind to JSU’s back, the Gamecocks looked good for at least a field goal before the fumble.
Grass said Webb tried to do too much on the play, forgivable on what Grass called "his best day."
Webb clearly rebounded from easily the worst game of his career, however. He also rushed for 63 yards, including a 40-yard ramble to set up Samuel’s 10-yard touchdown run to make it 44-23 in the fourth quarter.
"Not only myself rebounded, but we rebounded as a team," Webb said. "We did what we were supposed to do to get the win.
"It was really just executing. ... We just came into this week with the midset of just execute, and everybody do your job, and everything worked well."
Webb’s most memorable rush of the day, however, came on his 2-yard touchdown run on fourth down in the third quarter. He kept, started left and slammed into two EIU defenders. Both piles joined in before the Panthers could get Webb to the ground, and JSU won the pile push to put the Gamecocks up 31-17.
"I just kept churning my feet, and the weight room kicked in and guys got to pushing," Webb said. "We battled until we got the ball in the end zone."
Webb got a big assist from Sameul, whose 64-yard run gave JSU first and goal at the 10. Samuel finished with 130 yards on 12 carries.
2. Defense had moments
JSU’s defense has been the constant this season, but EIU became the first team since Mercer to score more than two touchdowns against the Gamecocks … a span of eight games.
The Gamecocks even helped. A late-hit penalty on Kam White on third down and four from JSU’s 12 kept an EIU drive alive for Harry Woodbery’s 4-yard keeper for a touchdown to bring the Panthers within 31-23 at 0:14 of the third quarter.
But JSU’s defense came up with a score on Hudson Petty’s 22-yard scoop and score to make it 21-7 at 7:39 of the second quarter.
The Gamecocks also came up with a stop on fourth and goal from the 9 in the fourth quarter, forcing a Woodbery incompletion.
3. Missing Trae
For the third game this spring, JSU missed All-American senior tight end Trae Barry, who hasn’t played in a road game since the spring season started.
Grass cited a bone bruise on one of Barry’s knees for Barry’s absence in JSU’s games at Tennessee State and Tennessee-Martin.
He played in JSU’s home victory over Southeast Missouri State and home loss to Austin Peay last week.
Barry sustained a season-ending knee injury at Austin Peay in 2019.