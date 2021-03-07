JSU 38, TSU 16: Three things we learned from the Gamecocks' victory over Tennessee State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dominance had a distinct look when Jacksonville State won a string of five Ohio Valley Conference football championships, from 2014-18.
It re-appeared in fits and spurts during JSU’s 2020-21 OVC opener against Tennessee Tech on Feb. 28, and it came, went and came again at Tennessee State on Sunday.
The Gamecocks let a dominant first half morph into an anxious second half, but a big finish sealed a 38-16 victory in Hale Stadium.
This came a week after JSU (5-1, 2-0 OVC), ranked No. 10 in the STATS FCS poll, handled then-No. 23 Tennessee Tech 27-10 in a game where three turnovers blunted JSU’s dominance.
JSU matched those three turnovers at TSU (0-2, 0-2), and Isaiah Green’s 58-yard touchdown bomb to Cam Wyche make it 21-16 at 14:24 in the fourth quarter.
The Gamecocks suddenly found themselves threatened after building a 14-0 first-quarter lead on Uriah West’s 5-yard touchdown run and Pat Jackson’s 1-yarder. They seemed to reclaim momentum on Zion Webb’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Dave Russell III made it 21-6 at halftime.
West let the Gamecocks breathe when he turned a short Webb pass into a 54-yard touchdown with 12:03 left in the game. Alen Karajic added a 26-yard field goal, and Webb threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Quan Charleston as JSU scored the game’s final 17 points.
“We were a play away here or there, a block away here or there from scoring 50,” JSU coach John Grass said. “We have to clean those things up and protect the ball a little bit more.”
Here are three things we learned:
1. Healthy Webb a good thing
A stomach bug shortened Webb’s week of practice to one day before the Tech game, but a full week of practice showed Sunday. He hit on 21 of 33 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns with one second-quarter interception.
He threw for 125 yards with one interception against Tech.
“Could you tell a difference?” Grass said. “It’s amazing, when you can practice, especially at that position.
“He had a great week of practice, and it showed up today. He can throw the football.”
Webb was a tougher critic.
“It looked a little bit better, but, in my eyes, I’ve still got to get better,” he said. “We can’t have no turnovers. We shoot for no turnovers every week, and I feel like I had a decent game, but not to the best of my abilities.”
2. Spreading the ball around
Without tight end Trae Barry, who did not play Sunday because of what Grass called a minor knee injury, Webb spread the ball to 10 different receivers. JSU also had seven different rushers.
Four different running backs and receiver Mike Pettway had rushes, and three different running backs caught a pass.
“My job is to get the ball to the open guy,” Webb said. “If you’re open, you’re going to get the ball.”
JSU has gotten running backs more involved in the passing game this season, mostly on short passes and quick screens. Sunday, a short pass to West turned to gold when he eluded a defender and broke free for JSU’s answer to Green’s touchdown bomb to Wyche.
“I got out, and I was one on one with the safety,” said West, who caught three passes for 85 yards and rushed for 40. “I pretended like I was going to block.”
Grass said he expects Barry to return for JSU’s OVC game next week at Tennessee-Martin.
3. JSU ‘D’ nasty
TSU hit the big pass on a double move against JSU, and a Green overthrow spared the Gamecocks another episode in the second quarter. Then again, JSU’s defense has given up just three touchdowns in three games, dating back to a 19-10 victory at Florida International in October.
All 10 points JSU gave up against Tech came on short-field drives, after JSU turnovers. Sunday saw three TSU threats end in Antonio Zita field goals of 36, 41 and 47 yards.
One of those field goals came after Jackson fumble, his second in two games, spotted State at JSU’s 20-yard line in the second quarter.
JSU’s defense avenged Webb’s interception a few players later, when Green flung blindly while in the grasp of linebacker Umstead Sanders. The pass came to the waiting arms of JSU cornerback Jacquez Payton.
Other than Green’s deep pass to Wyche, “our defense played fantastic,” Grass said.
Perhaps the brightest spot for JSU’s defense was six sacks, the bulk coming late in the game. They factored into 10 tackles for loss.
“It’s a party at the quarterback,” said linebacker Marshall Clark, who had a team-high 3.5 tackles for loss. “Everybody wants a sack.
“It’s all hustle plays. The first move might not have worked and the counter didn’t work, but the coverage down field held long enough to where we can get a coverage sack.”