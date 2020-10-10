JSU 34, Mercer 28: Three things we learned from the Gamecocks' only fall home game

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State’s lone home football game in a pandemic year turned into a Delta downpour Saturday.
The Marching Southerners sprawled over five JSU Stadium sections, a visible impact of COVID-19-necessitated social distancing. Band members stood draped in clear rain ponchos, a visible bow to what remained of Hurricane Delta, as it passed over the area.
The marching band never took the field, so good thing the home team refused to yield. The Gamecocks scored 24 unanswered points to take the lead in the first half, and Nicario Harper’s 64-yard fumble return for a touchdown helped them hold off a Mercer rally to win 34-28.
So went the lone fall home game for JSU. The pandemic prompted the Ohio Valley Conference to move its conference season to spring, but teams were allowed to play non-conference games in the fall.
Saturday’s game was the second of JSU’s four fall games. The Gamecocks lost at Florida State last week and will play at North Alabama and at Florida International over the next two weeks.
JSU (1-1) led 27-14 at halftime, but a wet ball helped Mercer (0-1) get back into the game. With JSU driving to start the third quarter, quarterback Zerrick Cooper drew back to throw and lost the ball.
Mercer recovered at JSU’s 42-yard line, setting up Harrison Frost’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Deondre Johnson to bring the Bears within 27-21.
Mercer appeared on its way to another score in the fourth quarter, but Frost bobbled then recovered a snap on third down and short. Add a delay penalty, and Mercer had to punt from JSU’s 40.
Mercer started its next possession on JSU’s 42 but safety Kolbi Fuqua jarred the ball loose from tight end Andrew May. Harper recovered and raced down Mercer’s sideline for the cushioning score.
Mercer closed within 34-28 on Frost’s 30-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Dirrim with 51 seconds left, but Logan McVay recovered the Mercer’s onsides kick. JSU knelt the clock away.
The day’s deluge wrought a deluge of eight combined fumbles, three resulting in turnovers. Mercer fumbled six times.
Here are three things we learned:
1. JSU has a running game
JSU has been a pass-oriented team in Cooper’s two-plus seasons as starting quarterback, but the Gamecocks showed run strength against Mercer. The Gamecocks had more rushing yards (162) than passing yards (139).
All three of JSU’s first-half touchdowns were runs … running back Pat Jackson over the top for two yards, Cooper’s 1-yard sneak and Cooper’s 9-yard scramble, after the whole right side of Mercer’s defense cleared out.
Cooper had the niftiest run of the half, taking off from the pocket, faking a pitch to running back Uriah West then finishing off the play, to the Mercer 9-yard line, to set up Cooper’s touchdown sneak.
2. JSU back in the field goal business
Among other things, 2019 will be remembered as the year of nope for JSU field-goal kicking. The Gamecocks typically went for it on fourth down, rather than trot Bryant Wallace out for field goals past 30 yards.
It proved fatal in a couple of JSU’s losses.
Saturday saw JSU kick at normal distances. Freshman Alen Karajic delivered from 38 and 43 yards in the first half, sparing the Gamecocks any need to go for it on fourth down and four from the Mercer 20 and fourth and 18 from the Mercer 21.
JSU went for it on fourth and two from Mercer’s 34 in the second quarter, rather than kick a 51-yard field goal into the wind and a driving rain. The Gamecocks converted and later scored on Cooper’s 1-yard sneak.
3. JSU still has adventures in kickoff coverage
Mercer opened the game with Deondre Johnson’s 100-yard kickoff return, catching the ball at the right hash mark and never deviating from the middle of the field. From that point on, JSU kicked short and out of bounds twice.
JSU’s kickoff team gained some redemption late in the second quarter, when Markail Benton recovered Al Wooten II’s fumble to set up Cooper’s touchdown scramble to give JSU a 27-14 lead at halftime.