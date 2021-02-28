JSU 27, Tennessee Tech 10: Gamecocks grind Golden Eagles

JACKSONVILLE — One of the many chicken restaurants in near Jacksonville State’s campus should market a new sandwich for the 2020-21 football team.
Call it the Gamecock Grinder.
No. 16 JSU’s veteran offensive line, grinder-type backs and running quarterback put the grind on No. 23 Tennessee Tech and won Sunday’s spring opener 27-10 in JSU Stadium.
JSU (4-1) started its final Ohio Valley Conference season with a victory while dropping Tech to 1-1. Tech beat 2019 OVC champion Austin Peay on Feb. 21.
The victory marked JSU’s first over a ranked opponent since beating then-No. 4 Eastern Washington in 2019.
The OVC postponed the fall season as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic. The league allowed its teams to play non-conference games in the fall, and JSU went 3-1, but all seven OVC games will play out in the spring.
JSU was supposed to open Feb. 21, but Tennessee State postponed the game until March 7 because of field conditions following snow.
Saturday’s game marked JSU’s first since a victory over Football Bowl Subdivision member Florida International on Oct. 23. Quarterback Zion Webb came on in relief of injured starter Zerrick Cooper and led JSU in a game that saw running backs Josh Samuel and Uriah West post 100-yard game.
Still recovering, Cooper is not available for spring ball. Webb, a redshirt junior who played on a bum knee at FIU, is healthy and brought his run dimension to bear Sunday in his first collegiate start.
This story will be updated with quotes. Here are three things we learned:
1. The Grindcocks
With Samuel and West taking turns as his battery mate in the backfield, and JSU’s offensive line continuing to show its maturity after a spending 2019 as a clear weakness, the Gamecocks played the grind game.
They played ball control throughout the fall portion of the schedule, averaging 162.8 rushing yards a game, but Webb’s running dimension adds a dynamic.
It came together on JSU’s first two scoring possessions. The Gamecocks took 14 plays to cover 53 yards on their first score, Samuel’s 2-yard run through a gaping hole up the middle.
Samuel also converted fourth and one with a 3-yard run to keep the drive going.
Kolbi Fuqua’s recovery of TTU quarterback Bailey Fisher’s busted-play fumble set up a four-play, 40-yard JSU drive, ending in West’s 13-yard breeze through another gaping hole up the middle.
West had another 13-yard run to start that drive.
His 66-yard run set up Alen Karajic’s 28-yard field goal to make it 27-10 with 3:43 to play.
JSU outrushed Tech 274 yards to 75, and West led the way with 106. Webb added 71.
Including a 4-yard sack in backup quarterback A.C. Graham’s brief appearance, JSU averaged 6.2 yards a rush.
2. Bombs-a-Webb!
The grind game drew Tech’s defense up, and Webb got the chance to show his improvement with the deep ball. He hit Dave Russell III on a 42-yard deep post in the second quarter, setting up Karajic’s 34-yard field goals.
Webb’s pass was accurate enough to give Russell a chance, and the former Oxford High receiver jumped, caught it solidly and held on through contact from Tech’s Christian Watson.
Webb completed quick, short passes to Trae Barry and Mike Pettway to set up the bomb to Russell.
JSU has possession-type wide receivers. Barry is the top deep threat, so the Gamecocks have to earn their shots downfield with the running game and short passes to draw the defense up.
Webb completed 12 of 19 passes for 125 yards on the day, including a 19-yard strike to Russell to put JSU up 24-10 at 13:02 of the fourth quarter.
3. JSU D retains fall form
The downside for JSU’s offense Sunday was three turnovers, including Pat Jackson’s fumble, Webb’s skipped quick screen to Pettway that stood up on replay as a lateral to state the third quarter and Seth Carlisle’s interception of a Webb pass early in the third.
TTU gained possession at JSU’s 41, 15 and 20 after those turnovers but got only 10 points out of them … Fisher’s 1-yard sneak for a touchdown in the second quarter and Hayden Olsen’s 22-yard field goal in the third.
A snap mishap that turned first and goal at the 5 into second down at the 26 helped JSU hold Tech to a field-goal try, which Umstead Sanders partially blocked.
The moral of the story was that JSU’s defense only gave up short-field scores, after turnovers. The Gamecocks got turnovers of their own, including ball hawk Kolbi Fuqua’s rip-away fumble recovery to set up West’s touchdown and Jeremiah Harris’ interception of Willie Miller’s heave on the second quarter’s final play.
Harris’ interception ended a threat that started on JSU’s 42 with 29 seconds left in the half. A holding penalty backed Tech up ahead of Miller’s hopeful heave.
Nicario Harris picked off a Miller pass on fourth down and six from JSU’s14 in the fourth quarter, ending Tech’s best drive … a nine-play, 61-yard march.
Markail Benton’s tipped-ball interception ended a Tech drive with 3:03 to play.