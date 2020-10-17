You are the owner of this article.
JSU 24, UNA 17: Three things we learned from the Gamecocks' victory in Florence

JSU UNA Action

Jacksonville State's Zerrick Cooper runs past North Alabama's Wallace Cowins during the JSU at UNA NCAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

FLORENCE — Add a new title for Jacksonville State’s Zerrick Cooper … Mr. Efficiency.

The senior quarterback threw for 244 yards, rushed for 46 and accounted for three touchdowns as the Gamecocks dominated possession in the second half and beat North Alabama 24-17 at Braly Municipal Stadium on Saturday.

JSU upped to 2-1 in its abbreviated, four-game fall season. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the Ohio Valley Conference to move its league season to the spring, but the OVC allowed teams to play non-conference games in the fall.

JSU is slated to finish the fall part of its schedule Friday, at Florida International.

UNA led JSU 10-7 after dominating possession time in the first half but fell to 0-2 Saturday.

JSU went without seventh-year head coach John Grass, who announced this past week that he tested positive for COVID-19. Long-time assistant coach Jimmy Ogle ran the Gamecocks’ late-week preparations and game-day operations.

Here are three things we learned:

1. Cooper firms up place in JSU history

Cooper’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Quan Charleston in the second quarter gave Cooper 61 touchdown passes for his two-plus seasons as JSU’s starting quarterback, tying Ed Lett for tops in school history.

It was also Cooper’s first touchdown pass on the pandemic-shortened, four-game fall season and came two quarters into JSU’s third game. It was also Charleston’s first career touchdown catch.

It’s also good that Cooper didn’t get hurt. Backup quarterback Zion Webb (knee), who typically gets an early series, was out.

Webb hopped off the field during JSU’s 34-28 victory over Mercer last week.

Redshirt freshman Aaron Graham would’ve been JSU’s next quarterback up, had Cooper been injured.

2. Cooper’s keepers

Cooper has put up big passing numbers at JSU, but he’s got it down with his feet more this season. His two rushing touchdowns Saturday give him five for the season to one touchdown pass.

That fives Cooper 17 rushing touchdowns for his JSU career, and he’s responsible for 78 total touchdowns for his career. He’s second to Eli Jenkins’ total of 89.

While touchdown runs have marked Cooper’s brief senior fall season, he still has the arm. He hit two big passes to tight end Trae Barry to set up Cooper’s second touchdown run of the day, which put JSU up 21-17 in the third quarter.

Barry caught five passes for 105 yards on the day.

3. Playing keepaway works

UNA held the ball for 22:26 of a 30-minute first half, running 44 plays to JSU’s 20.

The effect is that a quarterback of Cooper’s quality got off exactly eight passes in one half, and JSU took just 120 total yards into the half. Oh, and UNA lead 10-7.

The Lions had a 19-play scoring drive to start the game, leading to Sam Contomo’s 19-yard field goal. JSU helped with penalties for hands to the face and defensive holding.

UNA finished the half with a 12-play scoring drive, ending in Parker Driggers’ 1-yard “wildcat” run.

JSU returned the favor with a 14-play, 80-yard drive ending in Cooper’s 1-yard sneak for a 14-10 JSU lead in the third quarter.

JSU also ran 10 plays on the way to Alen Karajic’s 36-yard field goal to extend the Gamecocks’ lead to 24-17 at 10:23 of the fourth.

JSU ran the game’s final 11 plays and nearly caught the Lions in total plays. UNA finished with a 65-63 edge.

