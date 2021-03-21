JSU 21, SEMO 3: Defense dominates as JSU downs SEMO

JACKSONVILLE — Credit for eighth-ranked Jacksonville State’s strength through the 2020-21 season belongs as much to the Gamecocks’ defense as it does dynamic quarterback Zion Webb and its offense.
JSU’s defense deserved the most credit for the Gamecocks’ 21-3 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Sunday on Burgess-Snow Field.
The Gamecocks (7-1, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference) held SEMO (1-4, 1-3) to 144 total yards and one field goal while winning their seventh consecutive game. They held the Redhawks to 24 net rushing yards.
"We knew we had to stop the run," said safety Jeremiah Harris, who led JSU with nine tackles. "Once we stopped the run and put them in a situation to where they had to pass the ball, we knew we could do something with them."
JSU has held its past six opponents under 100 rushing yards.
As JSU has done all season, it stood up in a short-field situation, holding SEMO to a missed field goal after a Webb interception spotted the Redhawks at JSU’s 42-yard line in the third quarter. That makes 12 opponents’ possessions started in JSU territory this season, resulting in two touchdowns, five field goals, three missed or blocked field goals and two turnovers.
"When our backs are against the wall, we never fold," Harris said. "We just keep that mindset that we've got to get the offense back the ball. ...
"We're just going to stand every play and dominate and do what we do."
SEMO came into the game leading the OVC at 36.7 points a game, having scored 47 on Eastern Illinois and 42 in a loss to Austin Peay.
JSU’s defense keeps coming up with sacks, including four on Sunday. It keeps coming up with tackles for loss, especially in short-field situations … 11 on Sunday.
JSU’s defense keeps doing it despite personnel losses. Injuries cost the Gamecocks rover Kolbi Fuqua at Tennessee-Martin last week and cornerback Malik Feaster three games ago, against Tennessee Tech. Linebacker Zach Woodard entered the transfer portal last week and might not play football again, pending non-football career opportunities that could arise.
"We're multiple, front wise, and different packages that we use, and we've got a bunch of young guys that can play," JSU coach John Grass said. "They just fly around. They love playing defense. We're very, very physical."
Here are three things we learned:
1. Webb has it factor
Webb can make plays not every quarterback can me. Too, he doesn’t let a bad play bother him.
He threw what looked like an ill-advised pass in the third quarter, fading back and starting to fall under pressure. SEMO linebacker Izeal Terrell waited on it an intercepted it, giving the Redhawks possession at JSU’s 42.
Grass defended Webb's decision to throw on the interception.
"We had a three technique came clean and kind of missed him, kind of fell off of him and got in his face pretty quick," Grass said. "The route was a double-move type deal, so it took a little bit longer to develop, but it was open.
"He had to set his feet, and the guy got there just in time to tip the ball. It wasn't a bad play. He just got a piece of the ball. If he doesn't get a piece of the ball, we probably get 25 on the play."
As JSU’s defense does, it held and forced a missed Kenny Doak field goal, and Webb followed by making a Webb-like play. He broke free from the grasp of SEMO defensive lineman Bryson Donnell, moved left and spotted running back Josh Samuel near JSU’s sideline.
"I really can't tell you what happened," Webb said. "I just kind of tried to wiggle out and got free and seen Josh."
Webb made the cool-headed dump-off and let Samuel make a play, which he did, rambling down the sideline for a 54-yard, catch-and-run touchdown which stood up on review to see if Samuels stepped out of bounds.
From Webb’s end, it was an Eli Jenkins-like play.
"It was a fantastic play," Grass said. "A naked bootleg type deal, and the three technique came off and made a great play and got in his face, and he breaks the tackle.
"It was a great athletic move to break the tackle and then have the heads up enough to turn and find Josh, ... and Josh did a heck of a nice job after he caught the ball to get down the sideline. It was a heck of a run to score."
2. Odd formations and squirrels
JSU sprinkled something akin to the I-Bone formation into its offense Saturday and showed its versatility.
The I-Bone is not often run in college football’s spread era, but it’s effective. Bob Sutton ran it when he coached Army to a near-upset of Auburn in the 1996 Independence Bowl, and Western Kentucky’s Jack Harbaugh built his 2002 Division I-AA national championship team around it.
In JSU’s version, three backs lined up directly behind Webb, with no back to either side of their line. It set up several options, including a dive, mid-line run and outside option. Webb lined up in the pistol formation, instead of directly under center.
Grass said JSU used a three-back alignment at times when the Gamecocks had Jenkins and running backs DaMarcus James, Troymaine Pope and Miles Jones.
"Right now, we've got three running backs that can do it, and we've got a quarterback," Grass said. "You've got to have a special lineup to be able to do it.
"We're pretty good at doing it. We've been adding to that package as we moved along this spring."
The wrinkle in JSU’s offense didn’t lead to the day’s most dramatic touchdown. A squirrel captivated the crowd of 8,355 as it scurried about the band end of Burgess-Snow Field late in the first quarter.
At the quarter change, the critter seemed to follow the crowd to the fieldhouse side, eventually crossing the goal line. The grandstands and JSU’s sideline erupted.
Reports from a photographer in the end zone are that the squirrel climbed the fence and traversed the top poll in a local take on the “Lambeau Leap.”
3. Trae Barry lives!
All-American tight end Trae Barry returned to action after a two-game absence and looked to be back in full, catching passes from Webb.
Their biggest completion came midway through the second quarter, when Webb scrambled up but saw SEMO’s spy, stopped just before crossing the line of scrimmage and fired down field. Barry, one-on-one with a defender whose back was turned to the ball, adjusted and caught it for 37 yards to SEMO’s 22.
Karajic missed a 31-yard field goal attempt at the end of that drive, but the completion showed that Barry remains very much a down-field threat.
"He's a big part of our offense," Webb said. "He's a big weapon, so it was good to have him back out there and get him back in the groove. He's going to be a big help to us."
Barry played against Tennessee Tech but missed the Tennessee State and Tennessee-Martin games with what Grass called a minor knee injury. The 2020-21 season marks Barry’s return from a season-ending knee injury he suffered at Austin Peay in 2019.
"That game against Tech, he took two really good shots on both of his knees," Grass said. "He's still got some spots on his kneecaps where those shots were taken.
"He's just now getting over a really bad bone bruise. I was say he's still not a hundred percent. He's probably 90 percent."