Streaks helped to put fear into the beak for Jacksonville State football in recent years, but losses the past 12 months have reduced JSU’s streak count. Perhaps only one streak matters.
The Gamecocks have made the playoffs six straight years, since the NCAA expanded the playoff field to 24 teams, and that streak has approached shaky ground.
Sixth-year JSU head coach John Grass acknowledges the Gamecocks (5-3) likely must win their final four regular-season games to have a shot, and one hard fact supports his theory. Since the field expanded, no team with nine wins against Division I competition failed to make the playoffs.
JSU can finish 9-3.
It doesn’t get lost in this discussion that JSU athletics director Greg Seitz chairs the selection committee, though he’s not allowed to participate when his team is discussed.
The committee selects 14 at-large teams, and perceptions never hurt. Well-publicized streaks help perceptions, but streaks end.
On Oct. 20, 2018, JSU’s 36-game winning streak in Ohio Valley Conference play ended at Southeast Missouri State. The Gamecocks went on to win their fifth straight OVC title, but two league losses make that streak likely to fall this season.
A loss to SEMO on Saturday ended JSU’s 32-game winning streak in regular-season home games.
Fearing those streaks helped the FCS-watching world to “fear the beak,” but JSU has a few left.
Jack Crowe was the head coach the last time JSU missed the playoffs. The Gamecocks stand seven seasons into the Bill Clark/Grass era.
JSU managed to stay just in the FCS STATS top 25 this week, at No. 25, making it 82 straight weeks, the third-longest active streak.
JSU’s string of 16 winning seasons marks the longest active streak in FCS.
The beak has streaks. Maybe JSU can make the playoffs by a beak and do as the 2013 team did … peck on to the quarterfinals as the third OVC team in the field.