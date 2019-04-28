TALLADEGA — We’ve taken issue with NASCAR tinkerings past. It seems the more the sport’s rule makers go down the road, the further they go from the fans.’
Between Talladega’s 99th and 100th Cup races, they got it right.
They got it right for Talladega, at least.
The latest aero package, adopted just ahead of Sunday’s GEICO 500, made spoilers taller and backends higher. Bump-drafting drivers saw only backend, which might’ve spared them a single-finger salute or two.
Fans saw something more like high-end Talladega racing, and it was good to see.
To understand the latest aero change, suck back up to Talladega’s fall race. Fords led 155 of 193 laps, with Ford driver Aric Almirola leading at the end.
Talladega’s all-time favorite driver had to have rolled in his grave. As Dale Earnhardt would say, “That ain’t racin’.”
That was Earnhardt’s take on restrictor-plate racing, and plates are no more. Talladega went from one of NASCAR’s two plate tracks to a tapered-spacer track.
That’s how NASCAR manages horsepower on the sport’s biggest, meanest track, but Team Tinker wasn’t done. The raised spoilers to 9 inches and mandated a 1-inch bolt on track-bar mounts.
Eyes crossed yet?
Teams found a way around last year’s ride-height rules, and NASCAR found a way around their way around them.
The idea for the latest change was to make Cup cars punch a bigger hole in the air. That way, trailing cars get better runs, which means more passing.
It made blocking dicey, especially in Sunday’s race. Drivers had one 50-minute practice session with the new package, and fears were they would misjudge the speed coming runs.
They adjusted in exactly one accident Sunday. Just 10 laps in, Bubba Wallace misjudged the speed of his passing run on Dave Blaney, tried turn back up the track and got turned all the way up.
That crash doomed the days of Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Michael McDowell, who panned such an aggressive move that early in the race.
Another 171 laps passed before the next wreck. Drivers learned to respect the run. They became more careful bump-drafters and blockers.
What ensued was exactly what rule makers intended. The pack raced two- and three-wide, trying to find one of those fast runs. Trains got more push and passed, and that meant lead changes.
Remember lead changes?
Talladega’s 2018 spring race had 25 of them.
Talladega’s fall race had 15, the second fewest and track history and fewest since 1973’s Winston 500 produced 13.
That was Talladega’s eighth Cup race, and that ain’t racin’. That ain’t racin’ at all.
Sunday’s GEICO 500 was racin’, to the tune of 38 lead changes. That’s not the record run of 88-87-88, set in Talladega’s two 2010 Cup races and first 2011 race, but it’s not 15.
It’s not 40 lead changes in a year.
The real test came in the final 20 laps, when aggression and temptation to block surged. On a day when blocking came at peril, Joey Logano became the master blocker for several laps, holding ground against all comers.
Logano wound up with too many comers late. He went high, and new Talladega fan favorite Chase Elliott found his way to the front at the point of train in the inside lane.
With melees breaking out behind them, Elliott rode Alex Bowman’s push to victory under caution.
A whole lot of aggression prevailed over a whole lot of skill on an aggressor’s day. That’s racin’, and it was good to see it against at Talladega.