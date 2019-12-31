Joe Medley: Crumley’s wide smile, selflessness registered in his short varsity season

Kam Crumley had quite the hearty smile.
With a slight, upper-lip dip in the middle, his lips stretched open like angel wings, revealing full-on upper teeth and gums with a peek at his lower-front teeth.
The narrow, teenage face around Crumley’s smile revealed a young life well stimulated by fishing, sports and adventures.
Photos in the slideshow that greeted attendees at his celebration of life Tuesday showed him seated, Indian style, on a rock, as the awe-inspiring view down from Pike’s Peak stretched behind him. Another picture showed him on a hotel balcony, overlooking tropical trappings of a getaway in the Bahamas.
It always rounds back to that wide, toothy grin, however, punctuated by fully raised eyebrows and his slightly back-tilted head of abundant dark hair.
It’s a smile his basketball coach and English teacher at Alexandria High School knew well. Jason Johnson saw it often, when Crumley tried to sneak down to a seat by laugh-a-minute friend Tyler Arnold in eighth period.
“He’d always give me that look like, ‘Oh gosh, you caught me coach,’” Johnson said to laughs from an overflow gathering at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home.
It had to feel good to laugh, 19 days after the automobile accident that left Crumley fighting for his life at UAB Hospital.
It had to feel good to cry, six days after the complication of a stroke took all that powered Crumley’s radiant smile, leaving his family to make the sad-but-hopeful choice of donating his organs.
He died on Christmas, the day of the stroke.
He gave life to others three days later, one day before what would’ve been his 17th birthday.
On New Year’s Eve, hundreds packed his celebration. Extra rows of chairs lined behind the many rows of pews in a deep room. Standing attendees, including several Alexandria athletes and coaches and Oxford’s Trey Higgins, lined the back wall and rounded a third of the way down both side walls.
Up front with family were Crumley’s honorary pallbearers, including teammate and best friend Landan Williams, who wore an orange Alexandria shirt.
Songs like MercyMe’s “I Can Only Imagine,” Brantley Gilbert’s “One Hell of an Amen,” Wiz Khalifa’s and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again,” Tyler Farr’s “Friends Damn Good Friends,” Craig Campbell’s “Outskirts of Heaven” and Cole Swindell’s “You Should Be Here” sang to and wept with affected souls.
One can only imagine Kam smiling on the outskirts: all of this for a reserve on the varsity basketball team. It’s a badge he wore happily, and the lasting impression he left Johnson in one, abbreviated varsity season.
Crumley earned a reputation for hustle on the junior-varsity level, and Johnson saw it during summer workouts. Thing was, Crumley was a junior in his first varsity season, on a team with a vastly talented sophomore class.
Johnson had the talk with the 5-foot-4 Crumley, and Crumley made it easy.
“I said, ‘Look, I know this is your first year. I don’t know how much playing time you’ll get,’” Johnson said during his eulogy. “I said, ‘You’re going to get a fair shot, but just make sure you understand that.’
“This was his response: ‘I know coach. These guys are so good … and so tall.’”
As laughs rang out, Johnson finished quoting Crumley: “I just want to be on this team and do whatever I can do to help.”
It showed in Crumley last week with the team. He sustained what Johnson called a high-ankle sprain, the worst kind, Wednesday, but wanted to reassure his coach.
“He said, ‘Coach, I’ll be OK,’” Johnson said. “He got the ice bucket. No one, nobody, including Kam, likes the ice bucket, but that’s what he got that day.”
With an 11-man team down to nine healthy players, Crumley talked Johnson into taping the ankle, which Johnson described as swollen, blue and purple. Still, Crumley gave that Thursday practice a go.
Crumley’s struggles with the ankle quickly became apparent, and Johnson dutifully shut him down, rather than risk worse injury. The accident happened later that night, but Crumley’s words during pre-practice taping of the ankle stayed with Johnson.
“As we taped it, though, he said, and this is his quote: ‘We have to have 10 to scrimmage, coach. I can do it,’” Johnson said. “What a selfless young man, willing to harm himself worse just for the betterment of his team.
“He was willing to play hurt, just so we’d have enough to scrimmage. That’s how much he cared and loved his teammates.”
About 5:30 a.m. the next day, Johnson noticed his daughter up early. He stood in his kitchen as she said something happened to Crumley. Johnson thought she meant the ankle injury.
If only. If only.
The next days of playing, practicing, trips to the hospital and praying showed that Crumley registered in his short varsity season. Maybe not in ways covered by basketball statistics, but he registered in the tears of teammates and coaches.
Crumley registered in “Kamstrong” bracelets.
He registered by his No. 11 jersey, draping on a bench chair during a holiday tournament in Glencoe before draping from his coffin’s open lid.
For Johnson, Crumley registered by “being able to listen to the stories by D’Anthony Walton, that he shared with me every night, or every day those last couple of weeks, about the times he had with Kam, all of the video games they played, but more importantly, how Kam’s family took him in and took care of him,” Johnson said. “Then watching Landan Williams take a leadership role that I’d never seen in handling how we honored Kam, while he was in the hospital.
“Kam had an impact on my life and his teammates. I’m forever blessed. Thank you, Kam.”