Jimmerson is first JSU star to win OVC weekly softball player, pitcher honors in same week

One award wasn't enough for what Jacksonville State's Alexus Jimmerson did for the Gamecocks's softball team last week.
Jimmerson's hitting and pitching led the Gamecocks to a 4-1 record this past week, and on Monday, the Ohio Valley Conference honored both her hitting and pitching. The senior was named the league's player of the week and pitcher of the week — the first JSU player to win both honors in the same week.
At the plate, she was 11-of-19 with three doubles, three home runs, a pair of walks and eight RBIs. She had at least two hits and at least one extra-base hit in each game.
Her hitting streak is up to 10 straight now.
Asked this week about her performance at the plate, Jimmerson said, "I just feel like I'm not taking anything for granted. I'm focused on each pitch I get. I'm trying to put a good swing on it every time."
In the circle, she pitched in three games — all in relief — and went 3-0 with a 0.93 ERA. She totaled 15 innings and limited opposing batters to a .096 batting average. She allowed just two runs.
"When we need her the most, she comes through," JSU coach Jana McGinnis said.
JSU (16-19, 14-9 OVC) will play an OVC doubleheader at Tennessee Tech on Tuesday at 3 p.m.