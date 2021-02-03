Jett Smith makes it official: he's jetting to JSU

WELLBORN — There was no drama at Wellborn High School on National Signing Day.
Simply a celebration.
With framed No. 9 jerseys — Wellborn on the left and Alabama North All-Stars on the right — flanking the table and a Jacksonville State Gamecocks logo behind it, Jett Smith made his college destination official Wednesday, putting on a Jax State hat and signing with John Grass’ squad.
“With COVID, recruiting has been hard this year, and to get this scholarship, it really means a lot,” Smith said after his signing day ceremony.
Jeff Smith, Jett’s dad and his head coach at Wellborn, echoed those sentiments.
“During this pandemic, the way things have been, we’re very thankful,” he said. “We are very thankful for this to work out, and we appreciate Coach Grass and Jacksonville State tremendously.”
Jett Smith chose JSU over offers from Shorter, Faulkner, Birmingham Southern and a preferred-walk-on offer from UAB. After visiting all of those schools, Smith said he felt JSU fit him best.
“I really liked everything about JSU,” he said.
Smith, who played both quarterback and linebacker at Wellborn, finished his high school career with 624 tackles, second on the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s career list.
He was the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s pick for 3A lineman of the year in 2020 and was a first-team all-state selection in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Smith said he would begin his college career at strong safety or outside linebacker. His dad, who played at JSU from 1987-1991, believes he can be “a Swiss Army knife” for the Gamecocks, helping out on defense, special teams or even on offense in a pinch.
“I think Jett brings a lot to the table because he’s so versatile,” Jeff Smith said.