Jacksonville State vs. UAB: game outlook, check ESPN to watch the Gamecocks

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State plays UAB on Wednesday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (0-0) vs. UAB (0-0)
Rankings: JSU is No. 10 in the STATS FCS poll, No. 8 in AFCA FCS Coaches Poll; UAB is receiving votes in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls for FBS.
When: 6:30 p.m. Central time, Wednesday
Where: Cramton Bowl (25,000), Montgomery.
Line: UAB is a 6.8-point favorite.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN3
Four-down territory
1. Coaches, friends: UAB’s Bill Clark and JSU’s John Grass are longtime friends and worked together on JSU’s staff in 2013, with Clark as the head coach and Grass as offensive coordinator. Clark left for UAB after the 2013 season, and JSU promoted Grass. This is their second clash as head coaches. Clark’s 2007 Prattville High School team beat Grass’ Spain Park team 14-0 in the Alabama Class 6A title game. The Alabama Sports Writers Association voted Grass 6A coach of the year. Clark is a Calhoun County native, and both coaches are JSU graduates.
2. More local connections: Both teams sport players with local connections. JSU’s two-deep includes wide receiver Dave Russell III (Oxford), defensive lineman Jaylen Swain (Oxford) and cornerback Yessman Green (Jacksonville) and linebacker Marshall Clark (Munford). The roster also includes running back Ron Wiggins (Jacksonville), wide receiver La’Derrick Bell (Saks), safety Jett Smith (Wellborn), linebacker Slade Alexander (Cherokee County), linebacker Tristan Wells (Talladega), safety Noah Fuller (Ohatchee), safety Ashton Gulledge (Hokes Bluff), defensive back Luke Jackson (Jacksonville), offensive lineman Omaurion Pope (Jacksonville), tight end Brock Rechsteiner (Etowah), linebacker Jackson Moses (Jacksonville), defensive lineman Nahum Horton (Cherokee County), offensive lineman Will O’Steen (White Plains), wide receiver Evan Delp (Coosa Christian), long snapper Brody Wood (Clay Central), defensive lineman Jackson Luttrell (Westbrook Christian) and defensive end Grady Trantham (Alexandria). UAB has running back Tyetus Smith-Lindsey (Oxford), and Clark’s coaching staff includes former JSU assistants David Reeves (defensive coordinator), Larry Smith (wide receivers), Nick Gentry (outside linebackers), Blake Shrader (defensive backs), Heath Thomas (running backs/special teams) and Tyler Cook (operations).
3. Coop De Ville: Wednesday’s game marks Zerrick Cooper’s return as starting quarterback after suffering a season-ending injury at Florida International in the final game of the fall portion of JSU’s 2020 schedule. He did not play in the spring conference part of the schedule or the FCS playoffs. He needs 162 passing yards to pass Eli Jenkins for first on JSU’s all-time list, and Cooper’s first touchdown pass this season will mark his 62nd at JSU and break his tie with Ed Lett atop JSU’s all-time list. At 8,260 total yards, Cooper stands second on JSU’s list and needs 3,189 to pass Jenkins.
4. Playing up: JSU will play its 28th game against FBS competition and has a 6-21 record against teams in NCAA Division I’s upper subdivision. One of those victories came last fall, when JSU won at Florida International. JSU is 2-3 all-time against UAB, having lost the past three meetings.
Key matchup
JSU’s offensive line against UAB’s front seven: If JSU can run the ball and keep Cooper relatively clean in the pocket, the Gamecocks can make this game interesting. That means JSU’s veteran offensive line will have to show its experience against a team built on stopping the run.
Player of the week
Nicario Harper, sophomore, 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, safety: The preseason All-America safety was also the preseason pick for defensive player of the year in the A-Sun Conference’s inaugural football season.
By the numbers
3: Rushes of 20 yards or more against JSU’s defense in the last 12 games.
7: Playoff victories for JSU in the program’s Division I-FCS era, all coming with Grass on the staff. The first team came with Clark as head coach in 2013.
18: Consecutive seasons with a .500-or-better record for JSU.
Prediction
JSU has put a scare in ranked FBS teams. The 2015 game at Auburn comes to mind. UAB is better than that Auburn team turned out to be and should prevail with the greater depth that comes with having 22 more scholarships.
UAB 35, JSU 21