Jacksonville State vs. Tennessee Tech: game outlook, what to know, and a prediction

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State plays host to Tennessee Tech on Sunday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (3-1, 0-0 OVC) vs. Tennessee Tech (1-0, 1-0)
Rankings: JSU is No. 16 in the STATS-FCS poll; TTU is No. 23.
When: 3 p.m. Central time, Sunday
Where: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium (24,000)
Line: According to covers.com, JSU is a 12-point favorite.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. Advantage, JSU? When JSU played its fall opener at Florida State, the Gamecocks played a Power 5 conference team that was playing its third game. JSU coach John Grass said at the time it put JSU at a distinct disadvantage. JSU opens its spring schedule having played four games in the fall. TTU did not play in the fall but beat Austin Peay last week. TTU will have JSU film from the fall. Then again, JSU comes into the game having established a team identity for the 2020-21 season and has TTU film from last week.
2. Zion in charge: Senior quarterback Zerrick Cooper suffered a broken leg in the fall finale at Florida International and won’t be available this spring, so Zion Webb will start. Webb played injured and led JSU to the victory at FIU. The promising quarterback who many saw as the next Eli Jenkins when he signed with JSU in 2017 had to wait his turn. He waited his turn again, after Cooper transferred from Clemson. Webb served as Cooper’s backup in 2018, 2019 and until Cooper got hurt at FIU in the fall.
3. Fear the run: Cooper’s run as JSU’s quarterback saw an attack on the school’s passing records. With Webb at quarterback, JSU figures to be more of a running team. It showed up in the 19-10 victory at FIU. Running backs Josh Samuel (163 yards) and Uriah West (116) gave JSU two 100-yard rushers in the same game for the first time since 2017. Quarterback Bryant Horn and running back Roc Thomas each rushed for 100 or more yards against Tennessee State in 2017. Webb played with a bum knee at FIU and was reluctant to run. Now healthy, he brings a significant run dimension.
4. Final OVC tour: JSU’s seven-game OVC schedule this spring will mark the Gamecocks’ final run through OVC play. The school joined the ASUN conference and will begin play in the new league in the fall. JSU won OVC titles in 2003, 2004, shared the title in 2010 and won the league five years in a row, from 2014-18. The Gamecocks hope to leave with another OVC title.
Key matchup
JSU’s running game against TTU’s run defense: TTU gave up 156 rushing yards against Austin Peay. With Webb at quarterback, a stable of running backs and a now-veteran offensive line, JSU looks to assert its will on the ground. That will lay the groundwork for Webb to use his long-ball arm, an underrated aspect of his game that’s been years in the making.
Player of the week
Webb, redshirt junior, 6-foot-0, 200 pounds, quarterback: Wait-your-turn Webb’s relief job in JSU’s victory at FIU, while essentially operating on one healthy leg and with a long-standing shoulder injury, goes down as arguably JSU’s best feel-good story since Horn went from special teams walk-on to All-OVC quarterback.
By the numbers
2: Number of games JSU has gone without committing a turnover.
61: Wins by John Grass, JSU’s seventh-year head coach, making him the fastest to reach that mark in school history. Don Salls (95), Jack Crowe (87) and Bill Burgess (84) also hit the 60 mark.
1,316: Trae Barry’s career receiving yardage at JSU, leaving him 184 short of Rusty Fuller’s school record for tight ends.
Prediction
This JSU team is three games farther along in development. In the fall, JSU showed the ability to run the ball and defend the run, foundations of a good team. TTU brings a good team, as well. The Golden Eagles don’t make mistakes or give up big plays. JSU will have to grind, but grind JSU can, and the Gamecocks are home.
Jacksonville State 27, TTU 20