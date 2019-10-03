Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State vs. Tennessee State on Saturday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (3-2, 0-1 OVC) at Tennessee State (1-4, 0-1 OVC)
Rankings: JSU is ranked No. 21 in STATS FCS poll, No. 20 in FCS coaches poll. TSU is unranked.
When: 6 p.m. Central time, Saturday
Where: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. (24,000).
Line: Jacksonville State by 22, according to Sportsbookreview.com.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. Grass fire: JSU coach John Grass was clearly disgusted after the Gamecocks’ 52-33 loss at Austin Peay last week, and a Sunday of soul searching led to a blunt Monday news conference. Pointing first at himself, he made it clear that happy days of resting on the laurels of five straight OVC titles and years of playoff berths and national rankings and seeds will no longer stand. For a coach with a normally laid-back public persona, it reminisced of the fire he showed when smashing a pumpkin at a team meeting a few years ago. He laid down a marker.
2. Amen from the congregation?: Grass’ sermon from the head table, plus a week of promised, more physical practice, covers his part of it. Whether the Gamecocks respond is key to rescuing this season. It had to hurt for the Gamecocks to hear Grass say they haven’t played well all season, including in that comeback victory over then fourth-ranked Eastern Washington. We’ll find out how much it hurt Saturday.
3. Coop de Ville VI: As things stand, quarterback Zerrick Cooper looks to be that which stands between JSU and a fall from the glory days of the Grass/Bill Clark years. The quarterback nearing 5,000 career passing yards, with 45 career touchdown passes in 18 starts, transferred from Clemson with a four-star, Power Five pedigree. Not all of his three interceptions at Austin Peay were his fault, but the first two showed that OVC opponents are on to his and JSU’s tendencies. APSU defensive backs jumped a route for the first one, and the second saw them bait Cooper with a disguised coverage, dropping a player from the boundary back to the middle of the field. So much rides on Cooper. He and JSU have to mix things up better.
4. Injuries mounting: Grass said All-America safety Marlon Bridges (ankle) should be back full go this week, after trying to go for a series at Austin Peay. Tight end Trae Barry (knee) underwent an MRI on Monday, confirming an ACL tear and ending his season. It’s a huge loss for JSU. Barry was JSU’s leading receiver entering the Austin Peay game and stands second with 25 catches, one back of wide receiver Josh Pearson. He punishes defenses that overplay Pearson, Jamari Hester and the rest of JSU’s band of receivers. Up front, JSU lost OL Hunter Sosebee in preseason and Cam Hill in the Chattanooga game. Starting defensive end Ty Minshew wore a protective boot on his lower right leg after leaving the Austin Peay game.
Key matchup
JSU’s offensive and defensive lines vs. themselves: In his sermon following JSU’s loss at Austin Peay, Grass made it clear that it’s time for young offensive lines and defensive lines to grow up and play physical. No softness allowed. This after APSU held a 242-62 edge on rushing yards against JSU. JSU’s youth up front was underlined as the team’s biggest question mark in preseason. With JSU teetering at 3-2 and 20th or lower in the FCS polls, JSU’s fronts must get it fixed.
Player of the week
Josh Pearson, wide receiver, senior, 6-foot-4, 205 pounds: It’s hard not to go with Pearson for the second week in a row. A week after catching seven passes for a career-high 149 yards and three touchdowns against North Alabama, he caught eight passes for 130 yards and two scores at Austin Peay. That put him at 24 career touchdown receptions, breaking Joey Hamilton’s 20-year-old record of 23. To think what could’ve been, had he not had to sit out two full seasons and most of another getting academically eligible.
By the numbers
11-2: JSU and TSU have been seen as most alike in terms of talent in the OVC, but JSU has dominated the series, winning 11 of 13 meetings and eight of the last nine.
31: Then again, TSU was the last team to beat JSU on JSU’s field in the regular season, Oct. 12, 2013. JSU has won 31 straight regular-season home games since.
4,990: Career passing yards for Cooper, leaving him 10 shy of becoming the sixth JSU quarterback to pass for 5,000. He’s done it in 18 career starts, averaging 277.2 passing yards a start.
Prediction
Grass was mad after JSU’s 52-33 loss at Austin Peay last week and more blunt in his assessment during Monday’s news conference than at any other time in his five-plus years as JSU’s head coach. He promised a very different, highly physical week of practice and no more resting on laurels … including a 31-game winning streak in regular-season home games.
Jacksonville State 49, Tennessee State 21