Jacksonville State vs. Stephen F. Austin: game outlook, check ESPN+ to watch the Gamecocks

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State plays Stephen F. Austin on Saturday:
The game
What: JSU (0-0, 0-0 ASUN) vs. SFA (0-0, 0-0 WAC).
Rankings: SFA is No. 10 FCS Coaches Poll and STATS Perform Top 25.
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Cramton Bowl (25,000), Montgomery.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. Spygate: JSU coach Rich Rodriguez, set to make his JSU debut, juiced up the atmosphere around the game by saying SFA sent people to watch JSU’s spring game. He also mentioned having to run unauthorized filmers out of practice. If nothing else, Rich Rod has brought his no-filter brand to JSU.
2. And the QB is … : JSU’s depth chart leaves open the possibility that either Zion Webb, Aaron McLaughlin or Te’Sean Smoot could start and/or see action at quarterback Saturday. Rodriguez said he’s not averse to using multiple quarterbacks throughout the season.
3. And the RBs are … : Speaking of possibilities, JSU’s depth chart leaves open the possibility that any running back among Matt LaRoche, Anwar Lewis, Bam Smith or Pat Jackson could start and all could play Saturday. Rodriguez also mentioned Jacksonville grad Ron Wiggins
4. Jack Dawson: Rodriguez said punter Jack Dawson is still on the team after turning himself in for arrest and being released on a signature bond on three misdemeanor charges of assault in Troy on Monday, including one that accuses him of using a pool cue to sexually assault a Troy walk-on football player. Dawson also is named in a federal lawsuit by the player, who is alleging a pattern of abuse. It’s uncertain if Dawson will play Saturday, though he lists as the starter at punter and field goal holder.
Key matchup
JSU’s veteran secondary vs. SFA passing game: The Lumberjacks averaged nearly 300 passing yards last season, but JSU’s secondary came up with big plays to spark JSU’s 28-24 victory last year. Malik Feaster forced the fumble that Nicario Harper returned for a touchdown on SFA’s first possession, and Harper’s interception and 37-yard return set up JSU’s second TD. JSU will need more of the same to pull off an upset Saturday.
Player of the week
‘OR’, quarterback and running back: JSU’s depth chart lists three “ors” at quarterback and two at running back on the depth chart it released this week. ‘Or’ has won the preseason.
By the numbers
4: Times JSU has opened the season in the FCS Kickoff in the past six seasons in Montgomery.
5: Defensive touchdowns for JSU in 2021, second most among FCS teams.
6: Times JSU has played on ESPN before this season, including three times in the FCS Kickoff game.
Prediction
JSU beat SFA in 2021 and rides the wave of first-year coach Rich Rodriguez’s first game as the Gamecocks’ head coach, but that loss in 2021 plus talk of SFA sending observers to JSU’s spring game will motivate the top-10 Lumberjacks.
Stephen F. Austin 27, Jacksonville State 24