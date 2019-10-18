Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State vs. Southeast Missouri State on Saturday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (5-2, 2-1 OVC) vs. Southeast Missouri State (3-3, 1-1)
Rankings: JSU is ranked No. 16 in FCS STATS poll, No. 14 in FCS coaches poll. SEMO is receiving votes in both polls.
When: 3 p.m. Central time, Saturday
Where: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium (24,000), homecoming.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. Energy needed: There’s been a lot of talk about JSU’s team generating energy this season, and it seems to come in fits and spurts. The Gamecocks seemed to respond when they needed to at winless Eastern Illinois on Saturday, responding with 21 unanswered points after the Panthers scored the game’s first touchdown and another score, after EIU closed to within 21-20. JSU will need four quarters of energy against SEMO and shouldn’t have any trouble finding it, considering SEMO ended JSU’s 36-game winning streak in OVC play last season and potential playoff implications for this game.
2. Must-win game: The playoff implications for this game are clear. JSU and SEMO both lost to Austin Peay this season, JSU on Sept. 28 and SEMO last week. Neither can afford to have two OVC losses, and JSU best avoid its third loss this season, all against FCS competition. It’ll be a playoff type of game.
3. Coop de Ville VIII: Quarterback Zerrick Cooper threw three touchdown passes last week at EIU, reaching 51 for his JSU career, which spans 20 starts. He joins Ed Lett (61) among JSU quarterbacks to pass for 50 or more. Cooper also became the first JSU player to pass for at least three touchdowns in five consecutive games. Updating the Cooper numbers watch: 19 touchdown passes this season, fifth nationally; 2,116 passing yards, fourth nationally and first in the OVC; and 5,532 passing yards, fourth on JSU’s list.
4. Run, JSU, run: While JSU has become a pass-first team with Cooper under center, the Gamecocks have improved their running game in recent games. They rushed for 162 yards against Tennessee State on Oct. 5 then a season-high 185 at EIU. The two performances, which came after JSU coach John Grass made a point to up the physicality of practice, mark JSU’s best back-to-back rushing performances this season. Michael Matthews rushed for 92 yards at EIU, marking his and JSU’s best individual rushing performance this season. Cooper rushed for 88 against Eastern Washington.
Key matchup
JSU defensive line vs. SEMO offensive line: Sixth-year SEMO coach Tom Matukewicz has made a point to build his program on the JSU model, with strength and physicality up front. It’s no accident that the Redhawks average 196.3 rushing yards. It’s no secret that youth up front has been an Achilles’ heel for JSU this season, and opponents have had success gashing JSU up the middle. This has to be the best game of the season for JSU’s defensive and offensive lines. The Gamecocks’ offense needs to stay on the field, and the defense has to get SEMO’s offense off it.
Player of the week
Traco Williams, senior, safety, 5-foot-11, 195 pounds: Williams is the OVC defensive player of the week after snagging two interceptions at EIU last week, including a key pickoff in the end zone early in the second quarter. Williams read EIU’s tendency to throw to the corner in goal-to-go situations, and Williams beat EIU wide receiver Teriq Phillips to the spot. The interception prevented EIU from tying the game, and JSU answered EIU’s drive with one of its own, for a 21-7 lead.
By the numbers
11: Receiving touchdowns by JSU’s Josh Pearson, most among all Division I receivers and tied with Josh Barge (2015) for second most in school history. Pearson set the school record with 17 in 2018. He has caught multiple touchdown passes in four consecutive games.
32: Consecutive regular-season home games JSU has won.
400: The SEMO game will mark long-time JSU radio voice Mike Parris’ 400th JSU football game. He’s in his 37th year as “The Voice” of JSU sports.
Prediction
Until proven otherwise, JSU does not lose regular-season games at home. Just ask Eastern Washington.
Jacksonville State 35, Southeast Missouri 31