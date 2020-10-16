Jacksonville State vs. North Alabama: game outlook, what to know, and a prediction

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State goes to North Alabama on Saturday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (1-1) vs. North Alabama (0-1)
Rankings: JSU received votes in the STATS-FCS poll; UNA is not ranked.
When: 1 p.m. Central time, Saturday
Where: Braly Stadium. (14,215).
Line: JSU by 6.5, according to Sportsbookreview.com.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. One wet win: JSU is coming off of 34-28, rain-dowsed victory over Mercer in the Gamecocks’ only home game for 2020. This coming off of a 41-24 loss at Florida State, where JSU led into the third quarter. So far, so good for the four-game fall portion of JSU’s 2020-21 schedule, which takes the Gamecocks to North Alabama this week.
2. Run the ball II: After rushing for 63 yards at Florida State, JSU showed a much-improved running game against Mercer. The Gamecocks rushed for 158 yards, outpacing JSU’s 139 passing yards. Mercer struggled to defend the run in 2019, but their first game of 2020 came amid a downpour. The Bears knew JSU had to run and stacked defenders in the box to stop it. That JSU still got it done was an encouraging sign.
3. Hello, old friends: Playing UNA in the fall portion of a pandemic-split schedule makes sense. Ohio Valley Conference games come in the spring. It almost feels like an exhibition season, so it's good to play an old intrastate rival from the Gulf South Conference years. Too, UNA has made the move from Division II to FCS football and looked like an upgraded team in tasking Liberty in a 28-7 loss Saturday.
4. 2020 Coop de Ville III: Senior quarterback Zerrick Cooper hasn’t put up the big passing numbers in two games this fall, partly due to FBS competition in one game and Biblical rain in the other, but he had two rushing touchdowns against Mercer. He also passed for enough yards to pass Ed Lett for second on JSU’s all-time list for career passing yards, now with 7,191 over more than two years as JSU’s starting quarterback. Cooper needs 462 to pass Eli Jenkins.
Key matchup
JSU’s improved defensive line vs. UNA’s front: Imagine JSU, 2019, with a more experienced offensive line. That’s what JSU appears to have in 2020. That means Cooper stands more protected in the pocket, and he stands more complemented with a running game. Considering UNA gave u; 250 rushing yards to Liberty, JSU could have another good day on the ground.
Player of the week
Darius Joiner, redshirt junior, 6-foot-2, 200 safety: The Handley High School product led JSU with 12 tackles against Mercer, and his 20 tackles on the year leads JSU’s defense.
By the numbers
1: Number of touchdown passes Cooper still needs to tie Lett for JSU’s all-time career record. Cooper and Lett are the only two players in school history with 50 or more TD passes.
2: Consecutive games in which JSU has a defensive touchdown. Kolbi Fuqua’s 13-yard interception return gave JSU a 7-0 lead at Florida State, and Nicario Harper’s 64-yard fumble return proved to be the difference-maker against Mercer.
26-18-3: JSU’s lead in the all-time series against UNA, including 11-1-1 in the last 13 meetings.
Prediction
Even in the disappointing season that was 2019 for JSU, the Gamecocks beat UNA 30-12. The Lions will improve as they move deeper into their FCS life and played a decent game in a loss to FBS independent Liberty, coached by Hugh Freeze. JSU also looks improved this season and should take care of business Saturday.
Jacksonville State 31, UNA 20