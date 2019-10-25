Pregame analysis of Jacksonville State's game against Murray State:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (5-3, 2-2 OVC) vs. Murray State (4-4, 2-2 OVC)
Rankings: JSU is ranked No. 25 in FCS STATS poll, No. 21 in FCS coaches poll. Murray State is unranked.
When: 3 p.m. Central time, Saturday
Where: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium (24,000).
Line: Jacksonville State by 8, according to Sportsbookreview.com.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. Fear the Streak: JSU’s Division I-era surge in the Bill Clark/John Grass coaching years has been marked by streaks, and one impressive streak remains. Despite the Gamecocks’ struggles this season, they’re ranked in the FCS STATS poll for the 82nd straight week, at No. 25. Gone are the 36-game winning streak on OVC games and 32-game winning streak in regular-season home games. With two OVC losses, JSU’s streak of OVC titles is in jeopardy of ending at five.
2. Must-win game: Every game from this point forward is a must-win game for JSU. By winning their final four regular-season games, the Gamecocks would finish 9-3, with all nine wins coming against Division I-FCS competition. Since the NCAA expanded the FCS playoff field to 24 teams in 2013, the selection committee has never not selected a team with nine victories against Division I competition. If any school can be a third OVC team in the playoff field, it’s JSU, which accomplished that very scenario in 2013 and made a run to the quarterfinals, winning in the first and second rounds.
3. Coop de Ville IX: All of JSU’s offense runs through quarterback Zerrick Cooper, and he has amassed impressive career numbers in just 21 starts. When someone handles the ball as much as Cooper does, turnovers happen, and that aspect of his game became a focus in the Gamecocks’ second loss in as many years to Southeast Missouri State last week. He lost three fumbles and threw an interception, giving him five fumbles and nine interceptions on the season. Sounds bad, but he has 315 pass attempts and 88 rushes this season … 403 total touches with 14 turnovers. That’s a turnover every 28.8 times he either drops back to pass or runs, including sacks. He averages 50.4 touches a game, so that’s fewer than two turnovers (1.7) a game. Maybe the turnover thing is not as bad as it seems, considering.
4. Downright defensive: JSU’s defense got real tired of its billing as a weak link this season and put up its best performance of the season against SEMO, holding the Redhawks to 280 total yards and 15 first downs. Of SEMO’s yards, 118 came on two, fourth-quarter touchdown passes. Until that point, JSU’s defense dominated. Even with SEMO’s two big plays in the fourth quarter, JSU played good enough defense to win the game, but for JSU’s offense coming up empty in five trips inside SEMO territory. JSU will need its defense to play like that against Murray State, and a normal game from its offense.
Key matchup
Murray State quarterback Preston Rice vs. JSU defense: JSU and Murray State are statistical near-twins … pass-first teams that run their offenses through their quarterbacks. For Murray State, that’s Rice, who has thrown and rushed for team-highs of 1,992 and 299 yards, respectively, this season. He’s thrown for 16 touchdowns and rushed for none, but it’s clear he’s a dual-threat quarterback. He’ll get yards, but JSU has to make him work for it and limit opportunities for his top target, wide receiver LaMartez Brooks.
Player of the week
Jamari Hester, wide receiver, senior, 6-foot-7, 210 pounds: While Josh Pearson has caught 28 career touchdown passes for JSU, Hester has become increasingly important for moving the chains. JSU misses 6-foot-6 tight end Trae Barry, out for the season with a knee injury, so the 6-7 Hester has had to be the drive sustainer with crossing patterns and back-shoulder throws. Hester has 2,020 career receiving yards, more than Pearson’s 1,827, and Hester becomes more important now that injury has reduced the tight end position to much less of a receiving threat.
By the numbers
16: Consecutive winning seasons for JSU, the longest active streak in FCS, but notable for the jeopardy that stalks that streak this season, as well. The streak is unlikely to fall. Falling would take JSU ending the season with a 1-4 collapse, including the SEMO game, but it’s mathematically possible.
.792: John Grass’ winning percentage in six seasons as JSU’s head coach … impressive, by any measure. He’s fifth best among all active Division I coaches and best in FCS, among coaches to coach a minimum of 30 games. Still, the drop below .800 for the first time in memory is noticeable.
6,000: Cooper needs just 129 passing yards to become the fourth player in school history to break 6,000. Barring injury, he should clear that round number comfortably against Murray State.
Prediction
On what streak can a picker rely these days? Let’s go with JSU’s five-game winning streak against Murray State.
Jacksonville State 42, Murray State 28