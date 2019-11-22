Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State hosts Eastern Kentucky on Saturday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (6-5, 3-4 OVC) vs. Eastern Kentucky (6-5, 4-3)
Rankings: Both teams are unranked.
When: 1 p.m. Central time, Saturday
Where: JSU Stadium. (24,000).
Line: JSU by 3, according to Sportsbookreview.com.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. Last statement: Out of the playoff picture, JSU has nothing on the line but what kind of final statement the Gamecocks want to make for a disappointing 2019. Maybe expectations were based more on recent history than the current roster and experience level at key positions, especially on both lines, but this program has been a thing in FCS football since the 2013 postseason. If JSU plans on being a thing again soon, and proving this season an aberration, then handling a team the Gamecocks beat 56-7 a year ago is a start.
2. Farewell to seniors: This senior class never wanted to see so many meaningful JSU streaks end on their watch, but that is its fate. Still, this group is 35-13 headed into its last game. The fifth-year seniors have four OVC titles. Players such as wide receiver Josh Pearson have etched their names firmly in JSU record books. Players such as Pearson and long snapper Josh Brady have etched their names into many hearts with off-field representations of themselves and their program. It’s not a happy season, but this class deserves a smile in its final game. Don’t forget All-America safety Marlon Bridges, whose 291 career tackles stands third in school history.
3. The last streak: One streak that started before the Bill Clark/John Grass head-coaching years and that holds into Saturday’s game is 16 straight winning seasons, the longest active such streak in FCS football. A victory Saturday keeps that remarkable streak alive. A loss turns it into 17 straight non-losing seasons … still notable, but a demotion.
4. Coop de Ville XII: With a young offensive line and spotty running game, quarterback Zerrick Cooper has had to carry a lot this season. A good number of his turnovers stem from trying to do too much, while trying to do enough for this team. Statistically, he’s still had a strong season … 3,093 passing yards, with 25 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He’s better than 2-to-1 on touchdown-interception ratio. Add fumbles and six more touchdowns rushing, and he still comes out about 2-to-1, touchdowns to turnovers. Add to his record-setting 2018, and his updated career numbers stand as follows: 6,509 passing yards (fourth in school history), 69 touchdown responsibility (second) and 57 touchdown passes (second).
Key matchup
JSU offensive, defensive front vs. EKU defensive, offensive front: Eastern Kentucky leads the OVC in scoring defense (21.9 ppg allowed), ranks second in total defense (319.3 ypg), second in rushing defense (122.6 ypg) and first in passing defense (196.6 ypg). Oh, and the Colonels lead the league in rushing offense (205.9 ypg). Needless to say, JSU’s young fronts need to show growth in this game.
Players of the week
The 2019 senior class: Pearson, Bridges, Brady, OL Darius Anderson, WR/PR/KR Daniel Byrd, WR Jamari Hester, WR Jerad Washington, DL Montrez Lang, DL Tyre McKinney, DE Ty Minshew, DE Tre Threat, LB Christian Wafford, LB Jalen Choice, S Traco Williams, QB Dalton Etheridge, LB Cole Corkren, and OL Hunter Sosebee.
By the numbers
0: Number of times JSU has scored 30 or more points since a 31-23 victory over Tennessee State on Oct.5. That spans five straight games, marking the first time since 2005 that JSU scored fewer than 30 points five games in a row.
3-4: JSU’s OVC record, assuring its worst record in conference play since the Gamecocks joined the league in 2003.
16: Consecutive winning seasons for JSU, the longest-active streak in FCS and one that still could survive this season. A win Saturday guarantees it.
Prediction
EKU can run the ball and stop the run, which means another game with everything on Cooper’s shoulders. Oh wait, the Colonels lead the OVC in pass defense, too?
Eastern Kentucky 35, Jacksonville State 20