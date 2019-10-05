Postgame analysis of Jacksonville State's 31-23 win over Tennessee State.
THREE THINGS WORTH TALKING ABOUT
Slow start
A fiery John Grass said Monday he expected better out of his team than last week's dismal three-touchdown loss to Austin Peay. He also promised a much more physical practice schedule.
After all that, you figured Jacksonville State would come out like gangbusters against Tennessee State. It didn't happen.
While JSU managed a 31-23 win, TSU scored both of its touchdowns on its first two drives of the game. The Tigers led 17-0 at one point in the opening quarter.
Slow starts have been a consistent problem all season. The Gamecocks trailed 14-0 in the first quarter of a loss to Southeastern Louisiana. They were behind 28-7 in the first period before rallying past Eastern Washington. Austin Peay led 31-7 over JSU in the second quarter.
That slant
Josh Pearson has caught a school-record number of touchdowns, so it's no surprise he had two more Saturday, boosting his total to 26.
He scored both off slant routes, which appeared particularly dangerous against Tennessee State. It was dangerous for Pearson, too, as he got popped in the shoulder in the fourth quarter, forcing him out of the game.
Pearson managed seven catches for 87 yards, mostly on slant passes.
Physical front
Grass challenged Jacksonville State's offensive and defensive front to pick up their play, especially physically.
After a dismal first quarter, both managed to do so. JSU, after rushing for only 8 yards in the first period, finished with 162, which is the Gamecocks' second-best total of the season. They had 165 against Chattanooga.
Defensively, JSU allowed 230 rushing yards, but after giving up 154 in the first period, it's a bit of an accomplishment to keep it under 300 for the game.
MINI GRADES
Rushing offense — B-: JSU produced a much better effort in this category. The Gamecocks still have a ways to go. A better running game makes it easier to salt away games like this late.
Rushing defense — C: That first quarter was brutal, especially with big runs. TSU had gains of 20, 27, 36 and 48 yards on the ground in the first period. The Gamecocks got better, but a faster start wouldn't have made this one nearly as close.
Passing offense — A: Zerrick Cooper threw for plenty of yards (305) and touchdowns (three), as usual. He avoided the interceptions, too. When he does that, he's awfully tough to beat.
Passing defense — B-: Tennessee State hit on 14 of 24 for 240 yards with no interceptions. Although JSU caused and recovered three fumbles, it needs more than than zero interceptions.
Special teams — B: Yul Gowdy returned a kickoff 54 yards, and Daniel Byrd gained 22 on a punt return. Jason Pierce was solid again with punting, as he averaged 44.2 yards a kick. Bryant Wallace missed a field goal, and it came at a time when it might've hurt.
Coaching — B: The fire and brimstone from earlier in the week helped … eventually. The slow starts are a concern, however, and JSU's staff needs to find a way to get the rank and file to understand.
Overall — B: It's good to win at home. It's good to win an OVC game. It's just good to win. But Tennessee State entered with a 1-4 record with its only win coming over a horrid Mississippi Valley State team. The Gamecocks should've sewn up this one much earlier.