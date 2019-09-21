Postgame analysis of Jacksonville State's 30-12 win over North Alabama:
THREE THINGS WORTH TALKING ABOUT
Pearson breaks out
Jacksonville State has enough receiving targets, it's easy to pay a little less attention to maybe the most dependable one.
Josh Pearson, an FCS All-American last year, caught only 11 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns in the first two games. This came after making 67 catches for 1,123 yards and 17 touchdowns in 13 contests last season.
Pearson broke out with a huge night against North Alabama, with seven catches for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Two of the touchdowns came on exciting catch-and-run plays, while one came on a tipped pass that Pearson juggled for a bit before securing it in the end zone.
Fourth-down fun
Jacksonville State has faced fourth down 30 times this season, including seven Saturday night.
So far this year, JSU coach John Grass has elected to punt 19 times, go for it 10 times and try for a field goal once. That happened Saturday as Bryant Wallace successfully booted a 27-yard field goal in the first half.
JSU went for it once against UNA, and it's hard to argue with the results. Facing fourth-and-nine at the UNA 26, Zerrick Cooper completed an 11-yard pass to Trae Barry. JSU eventually scored a touchdown. That's the sixth time this year JSU has converted a fourth-down try.
Old rivals
North Alabama is an old Jacksonville State rival from the days when both schools were in Division II, and from one standpoint, it's worthwhile to resurrect the series.
Saturday's game drew 21,976, which is only about 2,000 less than capacity. It tops the attendance from JSU's three home games this season.
This is the first of a four-game agreement between the two schools. They'll play at UNA's Braly Stadium in 2020 and 2022 and at JSU Stadium in 2021.
MINI GRADES
Rushing offense — C: As usual this year, JSU just doesn't run the ball enough to get a true picture. Even so, the running game was solid if unspectacular.
Rushing defense — B: The Lions posted only 95 yards and averaged 3.5 yards a carry. JSU did allow five rushes of 11 to 15 yards.
Passing offense — A-: Zerrick Cooper was efficient and on target much of the night. He didn't throw an interception or anything that looked like it could be picked off. Josh Pearson had another big night, and Trae Barry is a fantastic safety valve when Cooper absolutely has to have a receiver.
Passing defense — B-: JSU recorded a sack, five quarterback hurries and one interception, which came in the end zone by Traco Williams. The Gamecocks did allow seven pass plays of 15 yards or more.
Special teams — B: JSU missed an extra point, and one punt went short. JSU recovered UNA's muffed kickoff return. Otherwise, it was fairly routine.
Coaching — A: After last week's big win over Eastern Washington, John Grass and his staff didn't let their team let down. It was a solid effort, considering the big win last week and the Ohio Valley Conference schedule beginning next week.
Overall — B: JSU is 3-1. After that season-opening loss to Southeastern Louisiana, not many thought the Gamecocks would post three straight wins.