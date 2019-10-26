Postgame analysis of Jacksonville State's win over Murray State:
THREE THINGS WORTH TALKING ABOUT
Rain, rain, go away
Pouring rain took its toll on Jacksonville State's 14-12 win over Murray State.
During one stretch in the second half, it's a wonder either quarterback could see downfield. It looked like receivers must've gotten lost in the sheets of rain.
JSU survived on the strength of two first-half touchdowns and second-half gains by Michael Matthews on the ground.
Otherwise, the rain killed pretty much everything else — even the Marching Southerners' postgame show. When it was announced that the postgame show was canceled, the Southerners delivered the day's biggest cheer.
Michael Matthews band
Michael Matthews has taken over the JSU running back job. If that wasn't clear before Saturday, it is now.
In the previous two games, he had 14 and 15 carries, which are the most of his career. His 92 yards against Eastern Illinois were a career high, too.
On Saturday, he got all the JSU running backs carries, except for one. He finished with 22 attempts for 89 yards, and none of them came easy.
Still alive
JSU is still fifth in the Ohio Valley Conference standings, but the four teams ahead of the Gamecocks each have one loss.
Southeast Missouri won 17-10 on Saturday over UT Martin, which was the last team unbeaten in the league standings. UT Martin, SEMO, Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay each have one loss.
JSU Is 3-2 in the OVC with three games left to play.
MINI GRADES
Rushing offense — B: With Matthews leading the way, JSU showed life on the ground. Backup quarterback Zion Webb picked up some critical gains in the first half, including a touchdown run.
Rushing defense — B-: Excellent early, but JSU had troubles late trying to run down starting quarterback Preston Rice.
Passing offense — D: Webb had a touchdown pass, but it was by far the worst day throwing the ball Jax State has endured in some time. Starting quarterback Zerrick Cooper was ineffective.
Passing defense — C-: Rice didn't light up the scoreboard, but JSU couldn't slow him at critical times late in the game.
Special teams — A: Jason Pierce was terrific, and on a day like this, JSU needed every yard he squeezed out of his left foot. He got no breaks from the weather. Other special teams areas could've been better, but Pierce made up for it all by pinning Murray State inside the 20 three times.
Coaching — B: The quarterback shuffle was puzzling at times, but it was a good move to insert Webb into the game in the first place. He hasn't played much this year, and it would've been understandable not to play him.
Overall — B: That's one you survive more than win. Also, don't try to explain Murray State kicker Zaden Webber's day. He missed from 41 and 23 yards, then made one from 53. Then, kicking in the same direction as the 53-yarder, he missed a 52-yarder by a lot.