Jacksonville State leans on student-run operation to produce ESPN+ broadcasts

JACKSONVILLE — Auburn outfielder Kason Howell took flight April 26 to rob a would-be home run hit at least three feet over the fence at Jacksonville State.
It was a tough moment for Gamecocks fans, but Haili Turner, a senior nursing major at JSU and an Alexandria High graduate, felt panic flood through her when she saw Howell leave the ground.
Turner was operating camera 1 that night for the ESPN+ broadcast, and she was so sure the ball was going to sail over the fence that she worried she didn't have Howell's big play captured in the shot.
"I thought I missed it, but I had him enough in the shot to where it was seen," Turner said. "And then once I saw it happen, I knew that it was going to be something big."
Turner had actually framed Howell perfectly, and that play went viral on Twitter almost instantly, at least among Auburn fans. Then it was featured as the No. 2 play of the day on ESPN's SportsCenter that evening.
Turner is one of 22 students who have helped Jacksonville State broadcast 108 total games on ESPN+ this academic year alone. In fact, help isn't even the right word. Other than the on-air commentary, the students are solely responsible for every other aspect of each broadcast, including live shots, graphics, replays and coordinating with ESPN where commercials breaks are concerned.
Some students are paid or receive scholarships for their help, while others serve as volunteers. Many of the students major in related fields, but the athletic department welcomes all students, not just those that plan to pursue careers in athletics or communications.
"I think it is a testament to how great the work environment is that you don't have to be super into communications or super into broadcasting to enjoy this job," junior Will Jackson said. "It is rewarding for everybody. You can be a nursing major and run a camera that gets on SportsCenter."
Da-da-duh, da-da-duh
Howell's heroic efforts weren't the first time footage shot by Jacksonville State students was featured on SportsCenter. It isn't even the most recent, as footage of a UAB defensive play made against the Gamecocks' baseball team on Tuesday was No. 5 on SportsCenter that night.
"It feels good for us because we have to have good camera looks on it, and we have to have good directing at it to even get that shot, and we have to have a good replay for it to send to them," Jackson said. "So it is really a collaborative effort, and everyone kind of feels really good about it when it gets nationwide attention. You aren't really credited on ESPN in the description, but you and your close friends know it's you."
Of course, ESPN doesn't care which team makes the plays, so big moments for the students working the broadcast sometimes involve plays their fellow students might rather forget, such as Howell's catch.
"My family is Auburn fans, too. We're all Auburn fans," Turner said. "Part of me hated it. I go to JSU, of course. I don't want them to win, but 98 percent of me was like, 'Holy crap, that was just Auburn that did that, and I shot that.' So it was really cool to be involved in that. … I think I had actually texted some people right after it happened, telling them, 'Go look at Twitter, that was me, I just did that.'"
Turner said she remembers shaking with adrenaline right after she got the footage. She wasn't the only one excited by the play.
"I stuck on camera 1 for a few more seconds than I probably should have, but (then) I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, there are other shots you got to get,'" said junior Mason McGlaughn, the student in charge of directing the broadcast. "You can't just stick on her and leave her hanging. Probably after a few seconds, the shock wore off, and I was just like, 'OK, I actually got another job to do.' Then you got to get ready, got to let your replay guy know you're ready. Go to replay and then kind of highlight the fielders and the batter that hit it and everything."
Growing pains
Broadcasting games doesn't always go smoothly. All students take their lumps early on, although not all of them do so literally like freshman Gaynes Keaton did when he collided with a football official during his first game, running a camera on the sidelines.
"I was trying to get the shot, and all the sudden, I just get smacked, just hit as hard as I could," Keaton said. "I didn't fall, but it knocked me off balance. The ref kept going, and I kept getting the shot. Afterward, I just apologized to him."
He worried the official would be mad, but apparently, it's not an uncommon occurrence, so both guys laughed it off.
The same day Auburn came to town for a showdown on the baseball diamond, the Alabama State softball team also visited for a game.
Broadcasting multiple events at the same time wasn't anything new. Jackson directed the softball crew, while McGlaughn prepared things for the baseball game, which started an hour later.
Jackson noticed early on that one of his cameras was having focus issues.
"It is more just about thinking on your feet and being able to multitask," Jackson said. "Because Connor (Barnett, a freshman,) had to go up there and help him, so we didn't have replay for a while, so we had to kind of make do without replay. There are times where people will have to step in and do other people's jobs. There would be times where I would be over there (by the replay monitor) and try to find something. It's more just about prioritizing and making sure we have what is necessary for right now."
Meanwhile, over at baseball, one of the camera operators, Noah Gooden, called McGlaughn to let him know that his usual gate inside the stadium was locked.
So McGlaughn talked him through an alternate path while he listened to the ESPN logger update him on the game's on-air status. Every 30 seconds, McGlaughn would lower the mic on his headset to let the rest of his six-person team know they were 90 seconds, one minute and 30 seconds out.
"Haili, I'm going to come to you to start with," McGlaughn said before immediately asking another camera operator, Pierson Branham, to get a shot of Auburn's dugout.
Then the junior began coaching the student next to him in the control room, Thomas Ashworth, through what graphics he would be looking for and when.
McGlaughn said just about everything that could have gone wrong in the 90 seconds before he went live did, but none of it showed up in the broadcast.
"I know if I start freaking out, then everybody else is going to start freaking out. … In my head I wasn't calm, but I was like I can't show this right now," McGlaughn said.
Headset humor
From a distance, McGlaughn and Jackson appear to be juggling several different tasks at once, but their direction is more impressive when you hear what goes on inside the headsets, where every topic of conversation imaginable is fair game.
The softball crew spent the final three innings of the win over Alabama State discussing high schools back home, Disney movies, the entire Star Wars franchise, what they'd wish for if they found a magic lamp, and of course, plenty of off-air commentary concerning the ongoing game.
Through it all, Jackson cued up shot after shot, while directing replay and graphics. Somehow, he managed to find time to interject into some of the other conversations as well.
"I trust the guys that are on the headset," Jackson said. "If I tell them, 'Can you get the pitcher walking off?' they know exactly what I'm talking about. We work with a lot of great guys. It's easier to keep up with because you work with people who really care and who generally have a passion for what they are doing."
For most of the students involved with the broadcast, the conversation taking place behind the scenes on the headset is what makes the job so special.
"It kind of took me a while to open up," Turner said. "Like a whole year to open up to the people that I work with. … We're all so close now, and we all do really get along, and that's why it's so easy to have fun."
It's one of the reasons Turner has been joking, or maybe even slightly serious, about coming back next year on Saturdays.
"Leaving athletics and leaving JSU, it's a whole lot of transition at one time," Turner said. "It's very sad because, like I've said, these people have become my closest friends, and it hurts to leave that and JSU in general because I love the campus here, but it's just a part of (growing up)."