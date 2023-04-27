 Skip to main content
Jacksonville State coach finishes 4-year running streak racing the Boston Marathon

Jeremy Provence

Jacksonville State track coach Jeremy Provence finished 216th out of more than 27,000 participants in the Boston Marathon.

JACKSONVILLE —  Around the start of mile 22 of this month's Boston Marathon, Jeremy Provence knew he wouldn’t hit his goal.

Provence, the Jacksonville State track and field coach, kept pushing himself for the next four miles, but when he reached the final mile, he eased up just a bit. If he was going to be disappointed with the result either way, the coach figured he might as well make the most of it.

