Jacksonville State coach finishes 4-year running streak racing the Boston Marathon

JACKSONVILLE — Around the start of mile 22 of this month's Boston Marathon, Jeremy Provence knew he wouldn’t hit his goal.
Provence, the Jacksonville State track and field coach, kept pushing himself for the next four miles, but when he reached the final mile, he eased up just a bit. If he was going to be disappointed with the result either way, the coach figured he might as well make the most of it.
“I knew I wasn't going to set a (personal record), so I didn't just totally shut it down, but I enjoyed the last mile of the race, you know,” Provence said. “Like, I made sure that I soaked it in because (I) wasn't going to hit the goal and stuff, but I just wanted to make sure that I didn't let that moment get, didn't let that race be such a negative. I wanted to make sure I enjoyed that last one.”
Despite soaking up the atmosphere, Provence still finished 216th out of more than 27,000 competitors with a time of 2 hours, 32 minutes, 12 seconds for an average pace of 5:48 per mile.
In the past, Provence was maybe a little more focused on the run itself and the numbers he was chasing, especially as he approached the finish line.
This year the Jax State coach vividly remembers the roaring crowd on Hereford Street and Boylston Street, where it felt like so many people packed in that they had to be standing on top of each other to cheer the runners across the finish line.
“I mean, it is deafening, loud in some places. … I think they were saying like 70 percent of the population in the city or something like that,” Provence said. “So it's just an unreal experience when you actually start, and then you just have the support the whole way.”
1,461 down, forever to go?
The Boston Marathon made it official. Provence has now run every single day for the last four years.
“It's probably going to take some type of crazy medical something (or) another to keep me from getting that run in,” Provence said.
His 1,461-day streak started as an accidental daily training regimen born out of frustration with his performance in the 2019 Boston Marathon. After two months passed, Provence wondered if he could make it to that September.
Since then, Provence has blazed a path through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the birth of his 2-year-old son Sylas and his recent move to take over the track and cross country programs at Jacksonville State in January after previously coaching cross country at North Alabama for the last five years.
That’s not to say there weren’t close calls, especially after Sylas came along. But Provence often runs early in the morning to ensure the streak prevails.
“The only way I can do what I do, whether it’s coaching or even just my personal running, is just my wife is just super supportive,” Provence said. “Like, she is amazing.”
The streak comes with rules as well. Provence must run at least a 5K (3.1 miles) for the day to count. The run almost always has to be uninterrupted, which isn’t too difficult a restriction for the coach, who usually knocks that out in 20 to 25 minutes or less.
Of course, his personal running can’t come at the expense of his coaching duties. So it’s common for Provence to wake up early on meet days and knock out 10-mile runs in the dark before Jacksonville State leaves the hotel to head out and compete.
Provence said of the Jax State runners, “Obviously, they see those things and think I'm crazy in the moment. But, like I think deep down they kind of see that commitment and the accountability piece and, so hopefully, little things like that, you know, as we, build the program and they continue to develop, they're gonna draw on some of those things.”
Practicing what he preaches
This year’s marathon also gave Provence the chance to live out the advice he always gives his runners.
“I tell the guys and girls all the time, if we’re chasing the clock, then we’re missing out on a lot of cool experiences along the way, right,” Provence said. “And we're missing out on, you know, really learning about what we're capable of and who we are and what we enjoy.”
Of course, given his disappointment, Boston also served as a reminder of how tough that advice can be to follow.
“And that's how I can (relate) through running my own experiences because, like, this was not a bad race, but it wasn’t what I was shooting for, which happens more times than not for most of the guys and girls I’m coaching,” Provence said. “But there are always positives. The experience, the time may not be exactly what you want, but you can always have a positive experience. It just depends on how you look at the situation.”
For the Jax State coach, the positives required him to soak up the scene at the finish line and the one at the halfway point at Wellesley College, which has earned a reputation as the Scream Tunnel during the marathon.
“It's like a home crowd at any, like, a basketball game or football game, right,” Provence said. “I mean, except in running it's like a home crowd for everybody. … it's just kind of a cool place on the course that, you know, hey, check yourself out halfway and get a little adrenaline rush as you enter into the second half.”
Provence said the “rowdy” crowd at Wellesley is always special because you can hear the cheers from a half mile away. The only moment on the course that beats it is the last mile of the course, but he said it’s impossible to feel anything but awe at the support runners get throughout the length of the Boston Marathon.
“If you don't, and you're not (noticing the crowds) I mean you're not running Boston, correctly,” Provence said. “Yeah, you have to take a moment to just like, and it will do it for you. Because, again, there's some places that are deafening loud. And people calling your bib number. It is incredible the support the cities along the way give to that race. So yeah, it is definitely a cool experience.”