Postgame analysis of Jacksonville State's 41-20 win over Chattanooga:
THREE THINGS WORTH TALKING ABOUT
Back on top
After last week's crushing loss at Southeastern Louisiana, Jacksonville State roared back Saturday with a 41-20 win over rival Chattanooga.
The Mocs are still looking for their first win over the Gamecocks since 2011, and JSU doesn't have to face the troublesome worries that an 0-2 start would've brought.
In a game in which the Gamecocks needed to show some life, they jumped out to a 21-3 lead. After Chattanooga rallied to trim the advantage to 27-20 in the last minute of the third quarter, JSU drove 76 yards for a touchdown. After a fourth-down stop, the Gamecocks marched for another score.
Barry the baller
Tight end Trae Barry barely saw the ball thrown his way as a freshman. Now, he's turned into maybe quarterback Zerrick Cooper's favorite weapon.
Against Southeastern Louisiana, he caught 10 passes, and on Saturday, he followed up with a team-high six catches for a career-high 151 yards and a touchdown. He also made a diving catch on fourth down that saved a fourth-quarter drive.
D-line struggles
The Jacksonville State defense showed more life against Chattanooga than it did against Southeastern Louisiana, but the Gamecocks struggled at times to slow the Mocs' rushing attack.
The Gamecocks have spoiled us in the past, making us think they always would be strong up front.
We knew coming into the season, they would be inexperienced up front, and that's shown up occasionally. Still, the defense did make some quality stops, especially in the fourth quarter when Chattanooga trailed by 14 points but had the ball. JSU didn't allow the Mocs to cross midfield in the final period.
MINI GRADES
Rushing offense — B: Austin Kinsey, Michael Matthews and Jaelen Greene all made big plays during the game. While the passing game still is the meat of the Jacksonville State offense, the running game served up some potatoes and vegetables on Saturday.
Rushing defense — B: Chattanooga's Ailym Ford gashed the JSU front pretty good as he gained 127 yards on the ground. If the Mocs hadn't needed to throw to catch up, Ford would've gone over 150.
Passing offense — A: Cooper was amazing again, and his offensive line gave him more time than it did against Southeastern Louisiana. He completed 20 of 26 passes for 344 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He threw an interception but made up for it with that brilliant fourth-down completion in the fourth quarter to Barry.
Passing defense — B: Chattanooga's Nick Tiano burned JSU's defense with completions of 17 and 36 yards, but other than that, JSU didn't allow him to do much. The Gamecocks didn't record a sack for the second straight week, however.
Special teams — C: Preston Knight boomed a couple of nice punts, but Bryant Wallace missed an extra point. The kick return game didn't get a chance to produce anything big.
Coaching — A: After JSU got rocked pretty good at Southeastern Louisiana, John Grass and his staff did a great job of not letting that carry over into Saturday's game. Check that — if anything carried over, it's that the Gamecocks found some motivation from that loss.
Overall — B-: There still are issues to be fixed, but Jacksonville State's outlook is so much brighter than it was before Saturday's game.