OXFORD, Miss. — Before Jacksonville State traveled to Ole Miss for NCAA regional play, Jim Case already had his pitching rotation set.
After Garrett Farmer, this year's OVC pitcher of the year, worked Friday's opener, true freshman Isaiah Magwood would get the ball for Game 2 on Saturday. Even with the high stakes that come with an NCAA tournament game, Case figured the talented Magwood was JSU's best chance, even though he's been on campus less than a year.
He'll face Illinois (36-20) as Jacksonville State (37-22) fell into the elimination bracket with a Friday night loss to top-seeded Ole Miss.
"He's been really, really good in the last half of the year," said Case, the Jacksonville State head baseball coach. "It's kind of a neat story because he scuffled at the start of the season, and then he worked and worked and got back."
A rangy 6-foot-5 right-hander, Magwood (3-1, 4.86 ERA) began the year in the pitching rotation. Even though Case had reservations about making a true freshman accept such a big role, he slotted Magwood into the No. 2 spot behind Farmer, who is a fourth-year junior.
Magwood lasted only 1⅓ innings in his first start against North Alabama. In his second start, he made it only an inning against Jacksonville. He lost his spot in the rotation, and from there, he worked out of the bullpen.
Again, because he has such athletic ability, He even got a shot at midseason as the team's designated hitter. He had proved himself as a good hitter as well as a top-flight pitcher in leading Hazel Green High to a state baseball championship last spring. He got three games as the designated hitter but didn't get a hit.
Getting back into the rotation was Case's goal for Magwood, and that happened April 19 at Eastern Kentucky. Magwood allowed four runs in 2⅔ innings, but he found himself in the next outing, which came against Morehead State.
Morehead had beaten Farmer in the first game of that series — Farmer's only loss of the season. Magwood pitched six innings in Game 2 and allowed two hits and no earned runs as JSU took the win.
In his last five starts, Magwood has pitched 27⅔ innings and given up only six earned runs for a 1.95 ERA in that stretch.
"The difference is that I've been going out there and competing, making sure I get in the zone early, getting ahead (in the count)," Magwood said. "When I do that, good stuff happens. I get outs. My pitch count doesn't get too high, and I can stay in the game longer, and I give my team a better shot to win the game."
His biggest outing so far this year came in JSU's run to the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. He got the start when JSU beat Austin Peay 8-4, working 6⅔ innings and giving up two runs.
He faced Austin Peay's Parker Phillips, who was named to Collegiate Baseball's All-America team Friday, and struck him out twice. The second time came with runners on first and second and one out. In a third at-bat, Magwood got Phillips to fly out.
"Toward the beginning of the year, I was struggling and it felt really good to give my team a chance to win that game," Magwood said.
Asked if he could've imagined closing the year as he has back when he lost his rotation spot, Magwood laughed.
"At the beginning of the year? Probably not," he said. "But I knew how hard I was working, and I figured it would pay off eventually."