It was a miserable night, no question.
Jacksonville State's hopes of winning an NCAA baseball regional melted Sunday night with a 19-4 loss to host Ole Miss. By the time the Gamecocks came to bat in the bottom of the fourth, they trailed 12-2, and while they've staged some remarkable rallies this season, none came from a deficit like that.
A dream ended and a season came to a close. Still, a tired Jim Case reported to the Ole Miss media room after midnight, and during his postgame news conference, he made certain to point out what kind of run his Gamecocks had this season.
"This game, we felt like we had a chance to come in and be very competitive," said Case, who completed his 18th season as Jacksonville State's head coach. "It didn't turn out that way, but I couldn't be more proud of what these guys did and what they accomplished in this baseball tournament.
"For us, we never had won an NCAA tournament game to end up in the finals, as I told them, there were 32 teams still playing, and we were one of those 32. So, I'm very, very proud of that."
The NCAA tournament appearance topped a laundry list of accomplishments for this season's Jacksonville State baseball team, including:
—JSU won the Ohio Valley Conference regular season for the third time and the league tournament for the third time. This is the first year in which the Gamecocks won both.
—JSU finished with a 39-23 record, which is the most wins by the Gamecocks since winning 39 under Rudy Abbott in 1997.
—The Gamecocks made the NCAA tournament for the fifth time. In the previous four appearances, they went 0-2 each time. This year, JSU went 2-2 for its first two NCAA Division I tournament victories. The Gamecocks beat Illinois 7-5 despite trailing by four runs and Clemson 9-2. Their last NCAA baseball tournament win came in 1991 in the Division II finals.
"As a little bit of time goes along, these guys will realize they set the bar pretty high for years to come," Case said.
Jacksonville State won 15 games this season in which the Gamecocks either were tied or behind in the seventh inning or later. They also rallied for the season as a whole.
They began the year 5-9 and at one point were 21-20. They eventually won 12 in a row, including three games in the OVC tournament.
"We have been a very resilient team," Case said. "It's been a team that doesn't quit. It's a team that gets after you for 27 outs — or more, if we have to."
The Gamecocks struggled against Ole Miss in two regional losses. Along with the 19-4 loss in the finals, JSU lost to the Rebels in the first round 16-2.
Still, in the win over Clemson, Tigers coach Monte Lee remarked afterward, "Jacksonville State was just the better team today."
Case often has called his team "resilient" and said that team leadership has helped in that regard. He pointed out senior all-conference catcher/third baseman Nic Gaddis, the team's only four-year senior. The other two seniors — pitchers Austin Brewster and Cody Willingham — came from community colleges.
"We don't have a team captain, but the guys call him captain because he stands for everything that our program is about," Gaddis said.
Gaddis called the year a "wild ride."
"At the beginning of this year, I wasn't very happy," Gaddis said. "I don't think anybody was very happy. We weren't playing very well. But, once we got on a roll, it was a lot of fun to see this team, see a bunch of young guys step up and older guys filling roles. It was awesome to be part of it."