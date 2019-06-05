The New York Mets chose Jacksonville State catcher Nic Gaddis in the 16th round of Major League Baseball's annual June draft Wednesday.
Gaddis spent four years at JSU and made first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference as a senior.
Gaddis split time between catcher and third base. This season, he led the team in batting average (.329), runs (54), hits (76) and home runs (14). He also was the only starter to have more walks (40) than strikeouts (39).
He helped JSU win 39 games this year, the OVC regular-season and tournament titles, and two games in the NCAA tournament.
As a junior, he hit .324 and led the team with 55 RBIs.
He graduated from Dade County High in Trenton, Ga., where he was a first-team all-state player as a senior and second team as a junior.