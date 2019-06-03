OXFORD, Miss. — Before Jacksonville State faced Ole Miss in an NCAA baseball regional final Sunday night, Gamecocks outfielder Chase Robinson was a hit with one young fan.
He took time to play catch for a bit with an Ole Miss fan. At least one other JSU player threw back and forth with children in the stands, but The Star arrived in time only to catch Robinson and the Ole Miss child.
Robinson, a junior from Pell City, was 0-for-4 in the 19-4 loss to Ole Miss, but he did throw out a runner trying to stretch a double into a triple. He also made a diving catch in the last inning.