Jacksonville State beat a lot of teams this year, and apparently, the Gamecocks were good sports about it.
On Friday, the Ohio Valley Conference announced that JSU won the 2018-19 Team Sportsmanship Award for baseball.
This is voted upon by the players and coaches of the respective sports. According to an OVC news release, the areas included for evaluation are the conduct of players, coaches, staff and administrators, and fans.
"Without sportsmanship there are truly no meaningful victories," OVC commissioner Beth DeBauche was quoted as saying in a news release. "The recipients of the OVC Team Sportsmanship awards should accept this award with great pride for their fellow competitors have made it clear their teams exemplify the best in intercollegiate athletics. In receiving this prestigious honor other competitors are saying these student-athletes compete with class, respect their opponents and value fair play. That is quite a compliment as those are all traits that will lead to true victories throughout the course of life."
JSU also won the award in 2007 and 2008.