The Baltimore Orioles picked Jacksonville State pitcher Garrett Farmer in the 25th round of Major League Baseball's annual June draft Wednesday.
Farmer has a year of eligibility remaining, but he just finishing his fourth year in the program. He redshirted in 2017 after suffering an injury.
Farmer was the Ohio Valley Conference's pitcher of the year this past season. He led the league in ERA (2.56), innings pitched (105 1/3) and games started (16). His 110 strikeouts ranked second. He posted a 5-2 record.
He spent the past two years as the No. 1 starter of the Jacksonville State staff. In 2018, he was 7-2 and his 3.80 ERA ranked fifth in the OVC.
He helped JSU win 39 games this year, the OVC regular-season and tournament titles, and two games in the NCAA tournament.
He is from Huntsville where he graduated from Buckhorn High School.