OXFORD, Miss. — Jacksonville State's baseball team got its turn to practice at Ole Miss' Swayze Field on Thursday afternoon, and it wasn't a tough workout.
For about 75 minutes, the Gamecocks threw some baseballs, fielded some grounders, caught some flyballs, and took some batting practice. It was a loose, routine workout — even JSU head coach Jim Case took advantage of a chance to quiz some of his players playfully.
As the Gamecocks' No. 24, sophomore outfielder Grant Atkins, took batting practice, Case asked some of the guys who they thought was the greatest player to wear that number. Several answered back in unison, "Kobe! Kobe Bryant!"
Case sighed. That wasn't the answer he was looking for. The retired NBA star wasn't on his mind.
"I might say Willie Mays," he said, referring to the Hall of Fame center fielder.
Fourth-seeded Jacksonville State (37-21) will face top-seeded Ole Miss (37-25) on this same turf in Friday's opening round at 7 p.m.
"I think there's a little bit more confidence than what we've had in the past," Case said afterward while sitting in the dugout and waiting for a regional coaches' meeting to begin. "Certainly, there's an excitement, but at the same time, there's a sense that they want to continue doing what they've been doing the last three, four weeks."
JSU enters with a 12-game win streak. The Gamecocks have won 16 of their last 17 and swept all three games in winning the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. Because they were the league regular-season champion, they got a bye through the first round.
It's a lot different from five years ago, which was the last time JSU played in the NCAA tournament. Coincidentally, the Gamecocks got sent to the Ole Miss regional that year, too.
.@AlexwebbWebb takes a round of BP for @JSUBB. @NCAACWS pic.twitter.com/k40abHDiuo— Mark Edwards (@MarkSportsStar) May 30, 2019
In 2014, JSU won the OVC tournament but had to play seven games in five days to do it. The Gamecocks had to play in the first round and lost, which meant they had to win six straight elimination games to take the crown.
A tired JSU team went down 12-2 to Ole Miss in the regional opener and then fell 4-2 to Georgia Tech in an elimination game.
"In 2014 when we came here, we got rained out the first day and were glad it rained," Case said. "Everybody was bushed. Pitchers were worn down. This week, it's a whole different feel. I'd a lot rather be in this situation where we can control how much throwing they're doing as opposed to saying, 'Hey, can you give me five innings today on one day's rest?'"
.@JimCase26 hits a few grounders at @JSUBB practice ... pic.twitter.com/hsEHxE8JVv— Mark Edwards (@MarkSportsStar) May 30, 2019
The Gamecocks closed out this year's OVC tournament Saturday and after returning home Sunday night, they went through tough workouts at home Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning. They worked on various game situations, and the pitchers stayed sharp with bullpen sessions.
That allowed for JSU to spend Thursday on routine fielding, throwing and hitting.
"We're all excited, and we're ready to get going and come out here and play," infielder Devin Brown said after practice. "There's going to be a big crowd, but we'll relax and play our game."
Friday's game likely will draw more than 10,000 fans. The stadium can seat as many as 11,700 people, and all the reserved seats are sold out.
JSU played six games against three SEC teams this season, including home-and-home series with Alabama, Auburn and Georgia. Those games at JSU's stadium drew an average of nearly 2,000 fans.
"Obviously, it'll be a great atmosphere to play some baseball, but it's still the same game we play day in and day out," JSU center fielder Tre Kirklin said. "It's very exciting to be in a regional. We haven't been in a regional in five years, and we're ready to represent Jacksonville State well."