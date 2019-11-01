Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State at Tennessee-Martin on Saturday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-3, 3-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (5-3, 4-1).
Rankings: JSU is ranked No. 22 in FCS STATS poll, No. 18 in FCS coaches poll. UTM is receiving votes in both polls.
When: 2 p.m. Central time, Saturday
Where: Graham Stadium. (7,500), Martin, Tenn.
Line: UT Martin by 7½, according to Sportsbookreview.com.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. Soaked folks: It seems JSU has had two choices this season … road or wet. This week, the Gamecocks will get the former, with little chance of the latter. After playing in one of the worst rainfalls in JSU head coach John Grass’ career, in JSU’s 14-12 victory over Murray State last week, JSU goes to Martin, Tenn., on Saturday, and the Saturday forecast for that locale shows partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain.
2. Must-win game: Every game from this point forward is a must-win game for JSU. By winning their final four regular-season games, the Gamecocks would finish 9-3, with all nine wins coming against Division I-FCS competition. Since the NCAA expanded the FCS playoff field to 24 teams in 2013, the selection committee has never not selected a team with nine victories against Division I competition. History and the Skyhawks’ record say this week’s game at UTM will give the Gamecocks their stiffest test down the stretch.
3. OV-Crazy: It seems crazy to think that JSU could finish with a share of the OVC title after two conference losses, but have you seen the OVC standings lately? Five teams have three losses, overall. Four have one conference loss, and JSU has two. JSU still has shots at UTM and Eastern Kentucky (3-1 OVC). UTM still has to play Austin Peay (3-1), which also has Eastern Kentucky ahead. EKU has Austin Peay, Southeast Missouri State (3-1) and JSU in its path.
4. Coop de Ville X: All of JSU’s offense runs through quarterback Zerrick Cooper, and he has amassed impressive career numbers in just 22 starts. When someone handles the ball as much as Cooper does, turnovers happen, and that aspect of his game became a focus for the second consecutive week. An interception and near pick-6 preceded Grass subbing in backup Zion Webb against Murray State, and Webb led both of JSU’s scoring drives. For the first time since he transferred to JSU before the 2018 season, Cooper went without a touchdown pass, breaking a string of 12 games with at least two touchdown passes in each. Rain played a role, so Saturday’s game at UTM could see a return of the Cooper JSU fans have come to know. With 53 career touchdown passes and at least three games left, he still could reach 61, which would tie the career school record set by Ed Lett.
Key matchup
Battle of defenses: For the last two weeks, JSU’s defense, particularly in the red zone, has either kept the Gamecocks in games (SEMO) or made it possible to win. It hasn't been hard to move the ball on JSU, but it’s much harder to score. UTM leads the OVC in scoring defense, giving up just 16.8 points a game, and total defense (311.2 yards a game). May the best defense win.
Player of the week
Zion Webb, quarterback, redshirt sophomore, 6-foot-0, 200 pounds: Among individuals, count Webb as the biggest reason JSU still has playoff hopes. His 45-yard touchdown pass to Jamari Hester and 10-yard touchdown run, after leading a 77-yard drive, gave JSU all of the offense it would need against Murray State. This came on a day when Cooper clearly did not have his best. Webb came out of the game after sustaining what Grass called an Achilles/ankle injury, but Grass has said he expects Webb will be available to play if needed at UTM, though a preseason shoulder injury that looks likely to require offseason surgery would limit him as a passer.
By the numbers
3-10: UTM’s record against JSU, including an 0-5 mark on Grass’ watch as JSU’s head coach.
145: Career catches for Hester, ranking him third in school history.
154: Receiving yards that senior Josh Pearson needs to become the fourth player in school history to gain at least 2,000 receiving yards in his JSU career.
Prediction
JSU hasn’t put together a complete game this season, and its lone victory on the road came against a winless team.
UTM 21, JSU 14