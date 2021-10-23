Jacksonville State at No. 1 Sam Houston State: game outlook, check ESPN+ to watch the Gamecocks

Pregame analysis as Jacksonville State plays at Sam Houston State on Saturday:
The game
What: Jacksonville State (3-3, 1-0 AQ7) vs. Sam Houston State (5-0, 3-0).
Rankings: JSU is receiving votes in the STATS Perform FCS poll and is No. 21 in the AFCA FCS Coaches Poll; SHSU is No. 1 in both polls.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium (24,000), Hunsville, Texas.
Line: TBD.
Radio/Online: WLJS-FM, 91.9 (Jacksonville); WRBZ-FM, 95.5 (Montgomery) WVOK-FM, 97.9 (Oxford); 98.1 (Gadsden); WKXX-FM, 102.9 (Attalla); Online: ESPN+
Four-down territory
1. Injuries, injuries: JSU coach John Grass describes the team as “closer to healthy” after an open date. Quarterback Zerrick Cooper (hip) and safety Nicario Harper (ankle) played against Stephen F. Austin on Oct. 9 and are probable for the Sam Houston State game. Same for offensive lineman Tylan Grable (ankle), linebacker Marshall Clark (ankle) and running back Uriah West (shoulder). Wide receiver Michael Pettway (ankle) underwent surgery and is out for the rest of the season.
2. Playing No. 1: SHSU enters the game ranked No. 1 in both polls, having received 61 out of 78 total first-place votes. That means Saturday’s game will mark the second time that JSU has faced the No. 1 team in FCS and the first since a 30-14 loss at No. 1 McNeese State in 1998. JSU is 5-5 all-time against SHSU, 3-3 in Huntsville and 2-2 at home. The Bearcats won their 2014 playoff game, but JSU won their 2015 FCS semifinal 62-10.
3. Sharing the wealth: JSU has struggled to score much this season, but plenty of different players have touched the end zone with the ball in hand. The Gamecocks have 15 touchdowns, and they've come from nine different people, including Ahmad Edwards (three), P.J. Wells (two), Jaylen Swain (two), Josh Samuel (two), Zerrick Cooper (two), Matthew Caldwell (one), Damond Philyaw-Johnson (one), Nicario Harper (one) and Malik Feaster (one). Swain, Harper and Feaster have combined for four defensive touchdowns, giving JSU the most among FCS teams.
4. Conference counter: JSU will play its second AQ7 conference counter this season Saturday. The automatic-qualifier (AQ) arrangement for this season combines charter ASUN football members JSU, Eastern Kentucky and Central Arkansas with WAC holdovers Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston State, Abilene Christian and Lamar. The winner of the one-year arrangement gets an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.
Key matchup
JSU’s fronts vs. SHSU’s fronts: The Bearkats average 222.2 rushing yards and give up just 70.2. JSU must make it look a lot different from that to have a chance.
Player of the week
Malik Feaster, junior, 6-foot-0, 187 pounds, cornerback: In a 28-24 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Oct. 9, Feaster caused a fumble that Nicario Harper returned for a touchdown. Feaster also sealed the game with an interception to end SFA’s final drive. He had 11 tackles to go with two pass breakups. He was named ASUN defensive player of the week.
By the numbers
67: Career touchdown passes by JSU quarterback Zerrick Cooper, marking the school record. He also has a school-record 8,502 career passing yards.
86: Cooper is second to Eli Jenkins on the school’s all-time list with responsibility for 86 touchdowns (67 rushing and 19 pass). He’s also second to Jenkins in career total yards with 9,378.
119: Fumble-return yards in Harper’s career, breaking Pierre Warren’s school record of 116 from 2011-13.
Prediction
JSU has won games it wasn’t expected to win this season and lost (or nearly lost) games it should’ve won. Which JSU team emerges from an open date? One that should play SHSU tougher than expected, but not one that will beat FCS’s No. 1 team for the first time in school history.
Sam Houston State 30, Jacksonville State 24